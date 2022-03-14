In July 2019, Ford and Volkswagen announced an expansion of their partnership with the Blue Oval company getting an electric vehicle based on VW’s MEB platform. It will be a zero-emissions crossover that will be manufactured in Cologne making its official debut next year. A second MEB-based EV was just confirmed by the two automakers in an official press release.

Earlier today, Ford announced its electrification strategy in Europe where three new electric vehicles will be launched by the brand until 2024, joining the already available Mustang Mach-E and Mustang Mach-E GT. The first one will be a midsize crossover with a debut planned for later this year and a market launch scheduled for 2023. This is likely Ford’s version of the Volkswagen ID.4.

About a year later, Ford will launch another new battery-powered crossover. It’s impossible to know what exactly this model will be, though this new announcement fuels earlier reports that Ford will be getting its own version of the Volkswagen ID.5 GTX. This new Ford crossover will also be assembled in Cologne and is currently being described as "Sport Crossover."

The third new EV Ford is currently working on is an all-electric version of the Puma. The cute crossover is currently offered in Europe with a selection of mild-hybrid engines and the zero-emissions version is planned to enter production in Ford’s Craiova plant in Romania in 2024. In the commercial division, Ford will have the Transit Courier, Tourneo Courier, Transit Custom, Tourneo Custom, and E-Transit available as electric vehicles by 2024.

Under the newly extended agreement between the two automakers, Ford wants to double its planned volume of MEB-based electric vehicles to 1.2 million units over a six-year timeframe. Previously, Ford’s plan was to sell about 600,000 EVs based on Volkswagen’s electric vehicle architecture. For Volkswagen, expanding the collaboration means additional incomes based on already existing technologies.