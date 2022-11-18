Listen to this article

It's podcast time, and this week the focus is on the Los Angeles Auto Show. After a few years of being slightly on the lighter side, the show has some gigantic debuts this year.

We kick things off with the biggest premiere. The new generation of the Toyota Prius debuts at the LA Auto Show, and it looks amazing, which is arguably a first for this model. Plus, there are some major powertrain improvements. We love the new look. The exterior has a vaguely sporty appearance, and the interior offers more tech than before. Both hybrid and plug-in variants are available.

We also check out the Toyota bZ Compact SUV concept. The company isn't saying as much officially, but this seems like the next offering in the brand's line of electric vehicles. Likely, it would fit below the existing bZ4X.

The Porsche 911 Dakar is the German brand's latest variant of its famous model. This one sports a raised ride height and more rugged body cladding. Buyers can even get it with a rally-inspired paint scheme. It's pricey, but we like this one, too.

We then move to some smaller debuts. Fiat has the 500 Electric for the United States. Subaru brings the latest generation of the Impreza to the show. There's also the latest from Lucid and Drako.

Rambling About Cars Preview:

Next week is Thanksgiving, but we are still recording a show for you. We might try to do a segment related to the holiday, like the automotive-related things we are thankful for.

