After Chevrolet launched the mid-engine Corvette C8, there were rumors about the automaker expanding the nameplate into a full-blown sub-brand with multiple models. At the end of 2019, GM CEO Mary Barra left the door open for such a possibility, and a new Car and Driver report says the idea isn’t dead yet. The automaker allegedly plans to launch a new Corvette sub-brand in 2025.

According to the publication, Chevrolet plans to launch two Corvette-branded models alongside the electric Corvette coupe. The new models will be a four-door “coupe” and a high-performance crossover. Motor1.com reached out to Chevrolet about the report, but the automaker wouldn’t comment on the speculation.

Gallery: Chevrolet Corvette C8 SUV Rendering

6 Photos

Car and Driver’s source told the publication that the models would differentiate themselves from other EVs with high-end software and hardware, such as ultra-efficient inverters, four-wheel steering, miniaturized components, and other goodies. The cars will also have an 800-volt electric system with up to 350 kilowatts of charging capability, high-density batteries, a two-speed transmission, brake-by-wire, torque vectoring, and a patented cooling system.

The Corvette C8 that launched for the 2020 model year was a big shift for the model, becoming a mid-engine sports car for the first time. So far, Chevrolet has launched the Corvette Z06, but there are other variants in development, like the all-wheel-drive Corvette hybrid. The bow-tie brand is also rumored to be prepping a revived ZR1, a more extreme hybrid named after Zora Arkus-Duntov, and an all-electric variant.

If Chevrolet does expand the Corvette brand, it will do so after watching Ford grow the Mustang brand to include the four-door Mach-E crossover. The Mustang Mach-E went on sale about two years ago, and sales have continued to grow throughout 2022. However, GM will likely position the new Corvette sub-brand models to be expensive and exclusive. All that new technology comes at a price.

As automakers transition to building only electric vehicles throughout the rest of the decade, there will be opportunities for disruption. At GM, that possibly means capitalizing on the popular Corvette nameplate for a range of high-end models that would give the automaker something luxurious and capable with plenty of performance, too.

Pictured: A speculative rendering.