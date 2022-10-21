Listen to this article

It's podcast time! This week, we focus on new debuts because there are so many to cover.

We start with the new GMC Sierra EV. Like the ICE version of the pickup, it's similar to the Chevrolet Silverado EV. This model makes 754 horsepower and 785 pound-feet of torque, which is 90 hp more than the Chevy. Plus, the Sierra has Crabwalk mode, like the GMC Hummer EV. Inside, the pickup gets a 16.8-inch portrait-oriented screen and an 11.8-inch driver display.

If there's a downside to the Sierra EV, it's that we have to wait until early 2024 for deliveries to begin. As of this writing, that means there's over a year before we see the first of them in showrooms.

The Cadillac Celestiq is our next topic. It's the brand's new flagship EV and aims to compete against vehicles from Rolls-Royce and Bentley. Caddy is building each one by hand. Prices start at over $300,000.

We are intrigued by the Celestiq for how ambitious the project is. Cadillac wants to reclaim the "Standard of the World" motto with this product.

We transition to the Rolls-Royce Spectre EV, which is a vehicle that might compete against the Celestiq. It's a coupe, rather than a sedan, but both of them aim to blend electric powertrains with the most luxurious features possible.

The Porsche 911 Carrera T is not an EV, but it is interesting. The brand takes the entry-level 911 and loads the vehicle with performance parts that you can't usually get, like a seven-speed automatic and limited-slip differential. Plus, there's less sound deadening and thinner glass.

After reading some emails, we check out the Chevy Trax, which is a very different vehicle from the other ones in this episode. In the past, an entry-level vehicle like this might not be much better than a used car for the same price. Things are different here. The Trax comes very well-equipped, including active noise cancellation as standard on all models.

We finish things off by checking out the Honda Prologue. It's an EV that rides on General Motors' Ultium platform that arrives in 2024.

Rambling About Cars Preview:

Next week, our guests will be Seyth Miersma, Brandon Turkus, and Jeff Perez. They're preparing for the second Motor1.com Star Awards. We plan to go through all of the vehicles competing, the categories, and what's different about this year versus last time.

