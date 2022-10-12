Listen to this article

The 2024 Chevrolet Trax arrives as a completely overhauled crossover that shares nothing with the current model. It's quite a bit bigger than the existing vehicle and packs a lot more tech. The new model goes on sale in the US in spring 2023. Prices start at $21,495, which includes the $1,095 destination fee.

The 2024 Trax adopts styling cues from the current Blazer. The running lights along the edge of the hood and the large trapezoidal opening in the lower fascia are the most prominent similarities. However, this model has split headlights that place the main lamps in the far corners.

Gallery: 2024 Chevrolet Trax

7 Photos

Chevy is offering the new Trax in five trim levels: LS, 1RS, LT, 2RS, and Activ. The RS grades have a revised grille and different body trim. The Activ gets accents with a titanium-chrome finish and a faux rear skid plate.

Chevy is positioning the new Trax for customers wanting "the practicality of a compact car and the utility of an SUV." It shares components with the existing Trailblazer but is bigger than that crossover. The Trax's wheelbase is now 106.3 inches (2.7 meters) versus 103.9 inches (2.66 meters) for the Trailblazer. The overall length is 178.6 inches (4.54 meters) in comparison to 173.5 inches (4.41 meters) for the Trailblazer.

Pricing for the whole 2024 Trax range is already available:

Trim Level Price (Including The $1,095 Destination Fee) LS $21,495 1RS $23,195 LT $23,395 2RS $24,995 Activ $24,995

Chevy expects a $5,000 average transaction price difference between the 2024 Trax and Trailblazer. This is because Trailblazer offers features like all-wheel drive that aren't available on the Trax.

The 2024 Trax comes exclusively with a 1.2-liter turbocharged inline-three-cylinder engine that makes 137 horsepower (102 kilowatts) and 162 pound-feet (220 Newton-meters) of torque. A six-speed automatic drives the front wheels. All-wheel drive is not available.

In comparison, the existing Trax has a 1.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder making 155 hp (115 kW) and 177 lb-ft (239 Nm). Despite having less power and torque, Chevy says the 2024 Trax can reach 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in about 8.6 seconds, which is about a second quicker than the current model. The fuel economy is better, too. The company says these improvements are because of "better use of materials" and "optimizing the whole platform."

2024 Chevrolet Trax RS Cabin 2024 Chevrolet Trax Activ Cabin

Moving inside, the 2024 Trax receives lots of standard tech. The LS and 1RS grades have an 8.0-inch-diagonal infotainment screen. The LT, 2RS, and Activ upgrade that to an 11-inch-diagonal display. The higher trims also come with features like heated seats, remote start, wireless phone charging, and automatic climate control. All models have active noise cancellation.

The standard safety tech suite includes automatic emergency braking, front pedestrian braking, lane-keep assist, forward collision alert, automatic high beams, and following distance indicator. Optional upgrades include adaptive cruise control, lane-change alert with blind zone monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and rear park assist.