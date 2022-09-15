Listen to this article

The seventh-generation Ford Mustang is here, and while exterior styling doesn't stray too far from its predecessor, inside is a whole new ballgame. Slip behind the steering wheel and you'll face a 12.4-inch digital instrument cluster that can be customized in a variety of ways. That includes retro gauges, and we can't imagine anything better than jamming to Ice Ice Baby while perusing classic Fox body dials.

Of course, we're talking about the third-generation Ford Mustang, built on Ford's Fox platform that lived a very long life. Launched in 1979, this platform would endure (in a modified form) all the way through the fourth generation in 2004. However, Fox body refers to the iconic wedge 'Stangs that bowed out in 1993, and thanks to modern technology, you can rock those retro gauges in your 2024 model.

Ford offers several retro gauge settings for the new Mustang, though we suspect the simple Fox body layout might garner the most attention. The design for the dash and instrument cluster evolved throughout the third-generation run, but the layout was always the same: two large dials on a black background with the tachometer on the left, and the speedometer on the right. Four smaller gauges surrounded them, though the digital version simplifies that to just fuel and engine temperature. For obvious reasons, the tach doesn't show a redline of 6,500 rpm. That was a very different 5.0 V8 for a different era.

The digital dash is next to a 13.2-inch center display that can be joined behind one screen as an option. The result is a remarkable interior transformation that thoroughly modernizes the dated appearance of the sixth-generation car, incorporating Ford's SYNC 4 system with a plethora of driver-assist tech and connected features. The greenhouse and its tech are arguably the biggest news surrounding the 2024 model, which still offers a choice of either a turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine, or an updated 5.0-liter Coyote V8.

There's still some mystery surrounding the new Mustang, namely regarding horsepower and price. But the classic gauges are a cool touch that we can't wait to sample in our Mustang first drive. If that doesn't happen by the end of 2022, you can expect it early next year.

