Just when you think it's going to be a quiet news week, along come the Germans to give us some properly exciting performance machines. Not to be outdone, General Motors confirmed some long-awaited Corvette news. We also got a taste of pricing for the new Nissan Z, and since summer is just around the corner (except for Smith, apparently), it's time for an open-air cheap car challenge.

This week's podcast has Bruce and Smith diving into the Corvette revelations first. GM President Mark Reuss shared an official announcement that yes, an electrified C8 Corvette hybrid is coming. It came with a video showing a camouflaged C8 obviously equipped with all-wheel drive, possibly using electric power for the front wheels. The news also came with word that, after the hybrid, a purely electric Corvette will follow.

The discussion pivots to the first AMG model for the new C-Class sedan. The Mercedes-AMG C 43 debuted with the familiar 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine making 402 horsepower. It's a modest step up from the previous C 43, but still leaves plenty of room for the C 63 to go absolutely bonkers. Speaking of which, most people thought the new Porsche 911 Sport Classic would be based on a Carrera. Nope – it debuted as a literal detuned 911 Turbo S with 543 hp and a seven-speed manual transmission. In fact, it's only available with the manual, and it's only rear-wheel drive.

The Nissan Z also offers rear-wheel drive and a manual transmission option, and it should be far more affordable than the 911 Sport Classic. We still don't know how much it will cost in the United States, but if recently released Japanese pricing is any indication, it could be around $40,000. Now it just needs to get here, which sadly, was the other aspect of Nissan Z news this week. The car is delayed until summer, but at least it's still coming.

After a modest intermission for listener comments and a mildly humorous technical issue (that our producer thought was too funny to edit out), Bruce and Smith embark on another cheap car challenge. The mission this time? Find some kind of fun vehicle to enjoy the warm winds of summer, despite Smith having endured not one but two winter storms in recent weeks. Convertibles, t-tops, or massive sunroofs are the target, but with a price point of $6,000, the duo quickly discovers just how expensive the used car market has become. It's not an easy challenge, but it's one to remember.

Do you have a favorite new vehicle debut this week? Are you ready for an electric Corvette? And what's your go-to open-air fun machine on a $6,000 budget? You know what to do: comment below, comment on our YouTube channel, or send us an email: Podcast@motor1.com.

