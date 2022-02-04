Buckle up for a truly memorable episode of Rambling About Cars packed with plenty of racing content, as Motor1.com Editor-In-Chief Seyth Miersma returns for a very cool perspective on the Acura NSX Type S. We also welcome noted automotive journalist, author, and racing aficionado Alanis King to the broadcast, and holy potatoes can she tell a story.

First, one doesn't simply gloss over the launch of a 700-horsepower Aston Martin SUV, so Bruce and Smith open the show with a look at the new DBX707. Technically speaking, it packs 697 horsepower (520 kilowatts) from its twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8, though 707 refers to the metric horsepower rating of the mighty engine. Combined with suspension and aero changes, Aston Martin CEO Tobias Moers reckons it could challenge the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT for the title of fastest production SUV at the Nürburgring.

From potential laps to actual track time, Mr. Miersma regales the group with his recent experience driving the Acura NSX Type S on a race track. Not just any track either; he was among a small group of journalists to sample the S at Daytona International Speedway before the 2022 Rolex 24 of Daytona, and as you'd expect, the car was superb. If you haven't already read his column on the short-but-sweet experience, click here and check it out. It adds exceptional backstory to his in-car video featured below.

Alanis King was also in Daytona for the big race, though her mission was focused on photos and just enjoying the action as a first-time attendee to a 24-hour endurance run. She's no stranger to racing, however – you may have seen her articles at Road and Track, Business Insider, or Jalopnik, just to name a few. She's also a co-author of Rich Energy, The Book, which details the infamous Rich Energy sponsorship with the Haas Formula One team in 2019. King gives us a taste of how juicy the story really is in the podcast, and we can't wait to buy the book when it publishes later this year.

King also shared her growing interest in motorsport photography, samples of which are posted to her Twitter account (which you'll want to follow if you're even remotely interested in cars and fun content).

You'll also find auto images of a more static (but arguably more impressive) nature, featuring scale die-cast cars photographed in full-size perspectives.

When not photographing or writing about race cars, she's challenging NASCAR drivers to do cartwheels, or quizzing them on the attractiveness of magician Criss Angel. She even has a spreadsheet on it, and yes we're serious. We have that and more in the podcast. We told you it was memorable.

