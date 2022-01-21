How does one even begin to have a modest discussion about automotive design? Few topics in the realm of motoring are as broad and subjective as styling, but then again, design is quite possibly the single most important aspect of a vehicle.

That's why this week's Rambling About Cars episode is so special. Bruce and Smith welcome Motor1.com Editor-In-Chief Seyth Miersma to the program for the challenging task of chatting about great automotive design in the span of just one hour. Considering the discussion exceeded the mark by about 15 minutes, one might say the task was a failure. But the unwritten rules of car culture forbid any discussion featuring the Auburn Boattail Speedster, Lamborghini Miura, Audi R8, and the Lancia Stratos from being labeled anything but a win.

The entire episode is devoted to design, opening with Bruce offering an interesting take on 1960's trends in America with an eye towards downsizing and minimalism. Miersma builds on that assessment with insight on European designs and influence, and later delves into more European flavor through the late 1990s and early 2000s with an eye towards Audi. Smith steps into the pre-war grandeur of 1930s motoring with the likes of Auburn and Duesenberg. And everyone gets all giddy over wedge cars from the '70s and '80s.

Gallery: Lancia Stratos

10 Photos

It's one thing to talk about beautiful cars, but the prospect of buying a visual masterpiece that charms your heart makes it all rather real. That's why the trio embarks on a $10,000 cheap car challenge, finding something from their favorite automotive eras and once again, Bruce and Smith have oddly similar choices. Miersma takes the brave path, choosing timeless beauty and luxury that could be a tad pricey to maintain. But hey, such is life when you follow your automotive heart.

This is definitely a subject the Chris's want to share with the Rambling About Cars fans. What are your favorite eras of automotive design? How about your all-time list of prettiest cars? And while we're at it, what are some of the worst? You know what to do: comment below, comment on our YouTube channel, or send us a message: Podcast@motor1.com

Next week we have a very special guest lined up for another design-themed episode. John Frye is an insanely talented artist, and if you're among the 43,000 @fryewerk followers on Instagram, you've already seen some of his creations. If you're not on Instagram, you've still probably seen his work, most recently with the official Honda HR-V teaser images. He created them and we're talking with him next week, so if you have any questions about the life of an automotive artist, share in the comments or through email and we'll ask away.

