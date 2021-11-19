It's podcast time! This week was the Los Angeles Auto Show, and it gave us a bunch of stuff to talk about.

We start by quickly covering the changes to the 2022 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500. The new model year loses the Carbon Fiber Handling Package that bundles suspension updates and black-painted carbon-fiber wheels. However, it gains the Heritage Edition that combines a Brittany Blue body and Wimbledon White stripes as vinyl decals or painted on. Smith isn't impressed by the price of the painted version.

Then, things get more exciting by checking out the Porsche Cayman GT4 RS. While we discussed its appearance a few weeks ago, Porsche unveiled the power output and track-only Clubsport model in LA.

We think this seems like a great little machine and could be the final nail in the coffin for the belief that the 911 is the only "real" sports car from the brand.

Gallery: 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS

23 Photos

Most of the vital specs for the Subaru Solterra and the Toyota bZ4X are now available, but we discuss their names more than the actual vehicles. The two models are very similar mechanically, but we like the Solterra because it has a proper name. Meanwhile, bZ4X is a meaningless alphanumeric unless you know something about the automaker's EV plans.

After answering questions about the Kia EV6 and the rumor about Audi buying McLaren, look back a week to the polarizing launch of the Acura Integra. We didn't have time to cover it last week but had some things to say.

We finish the show with some quick talk about the Mahindra Roxor and its $18,899 price. Also, the Mazda CX-50 seems like a decent crossover, but we discuss how the rugged-looking might perform in the crowded EV market.

