It's podcast time, and folks, the electric episode you've been asking for is finally here. We aren't just talking about EV stats, either. Individually, relatively few people have driven the Tesla Model S Plaid, the Rivian R1T, the Lucid Air, the GMC Hummer, or the Ford Mustang Mach-E. Combined, there are just a handful of people in the entire world that have driven them all.

InsideEVs Senior Editor and State of Charge host Tom Moloughney is one of them, and he shares his direct experience with each vehicle and his wealth of EV knowledge with Bruce, Smith, and the Rambling About Cars audience. Yes, we'll say it – this is an electrifying episode you don't want to miss.

It starts with an impromptu discussion on the GMC Hummer, a vehicle not originally on the Rambling About Cars docket but when Moloughney mentioned his experience hitting 60 mph in 3 seconds in the 9,000-pound luxury off-roader, we couldn't not talk about it. His experience with the Rivian R1T was completely different, as he was among a group of journalists that went on an extended off-road trip in the new EV pickup. Like the Hummer, it's fast in a straight line, but Moloughney was beyond impressed by how capable the pickup was in seriously hardcore off-road situations.

Cars were also a subject of discussion, particularly the Tesla Model S Plaid. It's the world's fastest production car and whether or not you're a fan of electric cars, there's no disputing a factory stock vehicle that runs a low-nine-second quarter-mile time. If you live for speed and performance you have to listen to Moloughney's experience behind the wheel.

20 Photos

He compares that with the new Lucid Air, which doesn't have quite the same nausea-inducing acceleration (it only does 0-60 in 2.5 seconds) but with a range over 500 miles, it keeps going long after Tesla – and every other EV on the market – stops for a charge. With a strong administrative team and solid engineering, Lucid could well become a major force in motoring's future.

Moloughney isn't the only person on the podcast with EV experience to share. Smith returned from a weekend in Michigan, where he logged approximately 200 miles behind the wheel of a Ford Mustang Mach-E. In short, he loves the car but being a self-professed Mustang enthusiast with gobs of "real" Mustang experience, does he think the Mach-E is worthy of the name? The podcast offers a preview of his upcoming review that includes a cruise down Detroit's infamous Woodward Avenue and a stop at the historic Model T factory. As for the name dilemma ... more to come.

New Subscriber Challenge: 1,000 Subs By End Of Year

During the typical intermission for reader comments, Bruce and Smith may have doomed themselves to significant shame and torture. After easily meeting the previous YouTube subscriber goal, the Chris's issued a bold new challenge: 1,000 subscribers on the Motor1 Podcasts YouTube channel by the end of the year. What will the duo do if the goal is met?

That's where it gets really interesting, because they're leaving it up to you.

What should Bruce and Smith do to celebrate 1,000 subscribers on their new YouTube channel? You know what to do: email your ideas to podcast@motor1.com, drop a comment on the YouTube video, or leave a comment right here. Be sure to jump over to Motor1 Podcasts on YouTube and subscribe, and while you're at it, comment on this week's show, or your favorite car, or what you had for dinner last night. They are watching. They are reading. And yes, they are scared.

Where To Listen

In addition to YouTube, you can still catch us on your favorite streaming audio channel every Friday as always. You'll find Rambling About Cars on every major podcast platform including Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Please like, follow, and comment because it exposes the show to more car crazy enthusiasts. And the more enthusiasts joining us on this automotive odyssey, the better.