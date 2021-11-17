After unveiling the design of the bZ4X in October, Toyota is now revealing the full specs for the brand's new electric vehicle. It reaches dealers in mid-2022 as a 2023 model year product.

The bZ4X rides on Toyota's e-TNGA platform that's specifically for electric vehicles. The lithium-ion battery pack is flat underneath the floor. Toyota touts that the battery is in a cross-framing structure that increases the model's rigidity and protects the pack. Portions of the body structure, rear suspension, and frame components around the battery high tensile steel.

Gallery: 2023 Toyota bZ4x

2023 Toyota bZ4x Front Corner
39 Photos
The table below shows all of the available powertrain specs for the bZ4X.

  FWD AWD
Front Motor Output 201 hp (150 kW) 107 hp  (80 kW)
Rear Motor Output NA 107 hp (80 kW)
Total System Output 201 hp (150 kW) 215 hp (160 kW)
Battery Capacity 71.4 kWh 72.8 kWh
Estimated Range 250 miles TBD

The all-wheel-drive version of the bZ4X features X-Mode that provides extra traction when doing light off-roading. This drivetrain also has Grip-Control that uses the electric motors to perform better when cornering.

The table below shows the dimensions and weight of the bZ4x.

Length 184.6 inches
Width 73.2 inches
Height 64.9 inches (including antenna)
Wheelbase 112.2 inches
Cabin Length 76.4 inches
Cabin Width 59.6 inches
Cabin Height 45.0 inches
Seating Capacity 5
Weight FWD: 4,232 pounds AWD: 4,420 pounds

Inside, the bZ4X has an odd instrument panel layout with an exposed digital screen. There's nothing around it to keep sunlight off the display, which makes us wonder about glare making the info hard to see in bright situations.

The interior amenities include a dual-pane panoramic roof. There are type A and C USB ports that let occupants plug in their gadgets.

The bZ4X has tech that makes driving it in chilly weather more comfortable. In a first for Toyota, there's a radiant foot-and-leg heater for the occupants in the front. The seat and steering wheel are also heated. Plus, there's a heat pump system for warming and air conditioning the cabin.

The electric crossover is the first vehicle with the Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 safety suite. It has an expanded detection range for the millimeter-wave radar and monocular camera. The pre-collision system gains low-light cyclist detection, daytime motorcyclist detection, and guardrail detection. The lane recognition has improved functionality while in Lane Tracing Assist mode.

Over-the-air updates can improve the functionality of various systems, including Toyota Safety Sense and the multimedia tech.

The bZ4X is Toyota's first entry in a whole family of fully electric vehicles. It plans to have 15 EVs globally, including 7 in the bZ lineup.

2023 Toyota bZ4X FAQ:

In terms of size, where does the bZ4X fit in the Toyota lineup?

The bZ4X has a total length of 184.6 inches. Is a bit shorter than the 186.6-inch Venza and longer than the 180.9-inch RAV4.

How much power does the bZ4X make?

With all-wheel drive, it has 215 horsepower (160 kilowatts). The front-wheel-drive version has 201 hp (150 kW).

How far can the bZ4X go on a charge?

Toyota estimates a range of 250 miles for XLE FWD grade. There are no numbers yet for the all-whee-drive variant.

What's the battery capacity?

The lithium-ion battery has a capacity of 71.4 kilowatt hours for the front-wheel-drive model. With AWD, it increases to 72.8 kWh.

When does the bZ4X launch?

The bZ4X goes on sale in mid-2022 for the 2023 model year.

How much does the bZ4X cost?

Toyota is now offering pricing details yet.

Chris Bruce
By: Chris Bruce
