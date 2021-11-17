The 2022 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 won't be available with the Carbon Fiber Handling Package, according to Ford Authority citing "sources familiar with the matter." The Handling Package and Carbon Fiber Track Package will still be available.

Ford confirmed this info to Motor1.com. "The Carbon Fiber Handling package was a limited run for 21MY. For 22MY we are offering eight new colors and five new appearance packages - including the new Shelby GT500 Heritage edition," a company spokesperson said.

Gallery: 2022 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Heritage Edition

27 Photos

Ford introduced the Carbon Fiber Handling Package for the 2021 Shelby GT500. The $10,000 option included 20-inch black-painted carbon-fiber wheels, adjustable strut top mounts, a catch can, gurney flap, and splitter wickers.

The Carbon Fiber Handling Package served to offer something in the middle of the Handling Package and Carbon Fiber Track Package. For $1,750 the Handling Pack offered the adjustable strut top mounts, catch can, gurney flap, and splitter wickers.

In comparison, the Carbon Fiber Track Pack was $18,500 for 20-inch exposed carbon-fiber wheels, exposed carbon-fiber instrument panel, Michelin Pilot Cup Sport 2 tires, rear seat delete, Recaro seats, wheel locking kit adjustable strut top mounts, a catch can, gurney flap, and splitter wickers.

The demise of the Carbon Fiber Handling Package means that GT500 buyers can no longer get the 20-inch carbon-fiber wheels in black. Ford confirmed this to Motor1.com. "They were only available with the package," a spokesperson told us.

For 2022, the Shelby GT500 gets the Heritage Edition (gallery above) that comes in a Brittany Blue body with Wimbledon White stripes running over the fascia, hood, roof, and rear deck. With the stripes as vinyl decals, the package is $2,140, and the price increases to $12,140 for them painted onto the vehicle.

Also, the GT500 is available in the Code Orange body color. It joins Atlas Blue Metallic, Cyber Orange Metallic Tri-Coat, Dark Matter Gray Metallic, Eruption Green Metallic, Grabber Blue Metallic, and Mischievous Purple Metallic.