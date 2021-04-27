The testing phases of the Maserati MC20 are never enough and, after being present at the birth of the V6 Nettuno engine and appreciating its qualities both in the simulator and on the track, we will see some really interesting things in this third and final episode of our series about the Modena supercar's development.

Setting off from the snows of Livigno at about 2,000 meters above sea level, we follow a glorious example of an MC20 pre-production model through some of the most delicate calibration phases of the entire development of the car, and then fly off to via Ciro Menotti, to witness the final production of an M20 and hear it sing for the first time.

“High altitude and low temperatures”

Simulator, road, track, and extreme climates. Hot, but also so cold. This is how, in addition to Nordic countries, the Maserati MC20 prototypes use the mountains of the Lombard ski resort to clock kilometers through the "high altitude" and "low temperatures" programs. They evaluate the reactions of the car when the mercury level drastically drops below zero, calibrating the electronics accordingly, especially on the track.

Hollows and bumps are the norm on the Livigno Ice Arena at the end of a day’s testing, but this does not seem to worry the MC20 thanks to a suspension set-up that "eats curbs" as a matter of course and makes driving a supercar designed for a very different surface fun and manageable even on ice.

Its electronic differential gear ensures the rear wheels never slip: depending on the required power, lateral acceleration, steering angle, and drive mode selected, the E-DIFF finds the optimal balance, "opening" when entering the curve and "closing" when exiting, allowing the V6 to properly let off steam.

Speaking of the Nettuno engine, it is time to meet it again, in a particularly meaningful context.

The DEFINITIVE MC20

In the second part of this Episode 3, the Motor1.com Italia team takes us back to Modena, to via Ciro Menotti to be precise, the historic Maserati plant that has been totally revolutionized for the arrival of the MC20.

To be precise, now there are 7 new bodywork stations, then after the metrology room it is time for painting with its 4 phases, before then moving on to the 22 assembly stations and concluding the production cycle with a testing line consisting of 8 work areas. This episode will teach you about every assembly stage, from the bare cradle (in carbon) to the "marriage" between the body and the Nettuno engine, up to the ignition of a newly produced model that is about to be tested on the roads of the Modena province.

Although on the surface this third episode might seem like the "grand finale" of our series, in reality, thanks to the MC20 officially entering production, it is a new beginning that will see this supercar become the bearer of Modenese style, technology, and passion on roads around the world.