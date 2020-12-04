Race car liveries appearing on road-going cars isn’t new. It’s a way for automakers to link a new model with the company’s past heritage, while the aftermarket serves those wanting something a bit more unique. The orange-and-blue Gulf Oil livery is one of the most iconic in motorsport, endlessly recreated.

But racing is filled with gorgeous other liveries that don’t get the recognition they deserve. That’s why the five renderings from LeaseFetcher.co.uk caught our attention, applying five past livery to a modern-day counterpart.

Ferrari SF90 Stradale

The oldest livery of the bunch is the one from Nikki Lauda’s 1975 312T, though it’s been recreated on a thoroughly modern supercar – the Ferrari SF90 Stradale. The red body, paired with the white greenhouse, looks excellent on the sleek supercar.

Ford GT

Another stunning livery rendering is Michael Schumacher’s blue-green Benetton B194 lone. It’s pleasant, though an uncommon combination of colors that the Ford GT, with its flying buttresses, makes look good. The dark blue adds contrast against the lighter shade and green.

Honda NSX

Ayrton Senna’s first F1 world championship came in 1988 while he was behind the wheel of McLaren Honda’s MP4/4. It wore a red-and-silver Marlboro and Shell livery, which translates well to the Honda NSX and its reserved supercar styling.

Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe

Mika Häkkinen’s McLaren Mercedes MP4/14 livery on the Mercedes-AMG GT is reminiscent of a spacecraft reentering orbit as the front begins to glow white-hot from fiction. It looks like the paint at the front of the Mercedes is burning away.

Renault Megane Hatch R.S. Trophy-R

The odd one of the bunch is the Renault Mégane RS Trophy-R, which can handsomely warn Fernando Alonso’s Renault R25 Livery from 2005. The two-tone blue with the slash of gold along the side accentuates the hatch’s aggressive stance and sporty squat.