The current Jeep Grand Cherokee is one of the best-selling vehicles in America. The company has sold more than 1.7 million examples of the SUV since this generation debuted in 2011. But the current Grand Cherokee is well overdue for a replacement – it's one of the only models in the lineup that Jeep hasn't significantly overhauled in the past five years. Thankfully, a new Grand Cherokee is due on the market as early as next year, coming as a 2022 model.

Details on the new Jeep Grand Cherokee are continually eeking out as it nears its on-sale date of 2021, and though we don't have all the information yet, look to the recent Grand Wagoneer concept debut for some inspiration. The Grand Cherokee will likely adopt some visual and interior cues from the larger Jeep, but we won't know all the details until it debuts – and that could happen later this year.

What Will It Look Like?

Other than a few camouflaged prototypes, there aren't many clues as to what the new Grand Cherokee will look like. That said, we know the SUV will maintain its classic boxy proportions, iconic seven-slat grille, and will come in both two- and three-row configurations. The rendering pictured here is probably a good representation of what to expect.

But based on what we see in the Grand Wagoneer concept, the Grand Cherokee is likely to get some of those same cues. And reports indicate that the Grand Cherokee will move to the versatile Alfa Romeo Giorgio platform. Interestingly, that means the Grand Cherokee could actually be longer and wider than the current model, which already measures in with a wheelbase of 114.7 inches (2.91 meters).

What Kind Of Tech Will It Have?

The Jeep Grand Wagoneer concept has seven screens inside. The Grand Cherokee probably won't have that many, but it will have a similar layout. Spy photos from August revealed part of the new Grand Cherokee's interior, complete with a sleek central touchscreen that looks nearly identical to that of the Grand Wagoneer– likely measuring in at 12.1 inches – and a big digital instrument cluster. If that virtual cluster is the same as what you get on the Grand Wagoneer, it should be 12.3 inches. And we fully expect the Grand Cherokee to get FCA's new Uconnect 5 infotainment system, which should have wireless CarPlay and Android Auto.

What’s Under The Hood?

Early reports indicated that Jeep could ditch the Pentastar V6 and Hemi V8 options in the new Grand Cherokee entirely. But that’s most likely not the case. The website Allpar, citing a company insider, says that a new turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine will join the V6 (now with an eTorque assist) and V8 options from the current model. The four-cylinder could replace the V6 down the line, but expect all three engines to be available at launch.

And two other powertrains could join the range as well: diesel and plug-in. Jeep recently debuted the plug-in Grand Wagoneer concept, so we expect that powertrain to trickle down to the Grand Cherokee too, though details on the exact setup are still unknown. And a report from Car and Driver indicates that the diesel 3.0-liter V6 from the Ram 1500 will carry over into the Jeep. That engine produces a healthy 260 horsepower (194 kilowatts) and 480 pound-feet (651 newton-meters) in the pickup.

Will There Be A Trackhawk Model?

Possibly. With the optional Hemi V8 returning to the Grand Cherokee lineup, there’s a chance that the supercharged 6.2-liter Hellcat V8 does the same. The current Grand Cherokee Trackhawk produces 707 hp (527 kW) and 645 lb-ft (874 nm) – but with the Durango Hellcat producing 710 hp (528 kW), the new Grand Cherokee Trackhawk would theoretically get a bit of a bump.

But Dodge CEO, Tim Kuniskis, said in a recent interview that there’s a reason the Durango Hellcat is one model year and done vehicle: emissions. "When we switch to the 2022 model year, there are new evaporative emission requirements that come in that the Hellcat engine does not meet in that platform,” Kuniskis told the website MotorBiscuit. Hopefully, that won’t affect the Grand Cherokee.

How Much Will It Cost?

Short answer: we’re not sure. Pricing for the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee remains a mystery, but like most new models, expect the SUV to see a slight price hike. But with the base model moving from a six-cylinder to a four, it might not be as dramatic of an increase as you think. The current Grand Cherokee starts at $34,400, with the SRT and Trackhawk models topping out the range at $69,140 and $87,645, respectively.

Gallery: Jeep Grand Cherokee Three-Row Spy Photos

10 Photos

When Will It Be Available?

The new Jeep Grand Cherokee will go on sale mid to late 2021, likely for the 2022 model year. But we could see the new SUV debut as early as this year, pending no further delays from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The original debut was supposed to happen at the canceled Detroit Auto Show this summer, but Ralph Gilles said it could happen closer to the end of the year.

Where Will It Be Built?

Even with the potential switch to an Alfa Romeo platform, don’t expect production of the Jeep Grand Cherokee to move from FCA’s Jefferson North Assembly Plant in Detroit, Michigan. Jeep has been building Grand Cherokees at that facility since 1993, and in August of 2013, celebrated the production of its 5-millionth vehicle: a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee.