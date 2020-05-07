10 / 17

$28,900 - $53,600

Powered by a V10 engine designed for heavy-duty trucks, the first-generation Dodge Viper is a rude muscle car masquerading as a Ferrari slayer. The 1992-1995 Viper RT/10 boasted 400 horsepower from its massive 8.0-liter V10, exhaling through aggressive side exhausts. That first super-snake might be a little too crude for most, especially since it didn’t even have side windows. A revised RT/10 came along for 1996 offering a rear-exit exhaust that added 15 hp, as well as removable glass side windows that replaced plastic curtains.

But those who daily-drive their Vipers would likely appreciate the GTS coupe’s fixed roof and roll-down windows. Luckily, any of the above models demand much less than $50,000 on the used market. In fact, the second-generation 2003-2007 Viper can be had for that price, but you, adventurous reader, would rather have the hairy-chested RT/10 roadster or GTS coupe, right?