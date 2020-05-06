In America, almost any make and model can be a police vehicle thanks to third-party upfitters. However, some automakers offer models ready for police duty – for the most part – right from the factory floor. Each of America's Big 3 sells them, as they have for decades. Going through each company's offerings reveals there aren't many police "cars" left.

Law enforcement agencies have followed consumers toward SUVs and trucks, which are now a dominant patrol vehicle in the U.S. However, the likes of Chevy, Ford, and Dodge still offer a variety of police vehicles, none of which you'd want to see your rearview mirror. Click through the slideshow to see America's law enforcement fleet.