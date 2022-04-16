Police cars in the US are either big SUVs or large sedans equipped with hulking V8 engines. But the New York Police Department went on a different path with its latest patrol car.

Unveiled at the 2022 New York Auto Show, a Ford Mustang Mach-E is the latest addition to NYPD's lineup of police cars. According to NYPD, this is part of the agency's move to a greener fleet – an initiative that has already begun a few years ago when it received hundreds of hybrid vehicles in 2020, and when a Tesla Model 3 was converted into a police car last year.

NYPD's newest patrol car is a Ford Mustang Mach-E GT, which is powered by twin permanent magnet synchronous motors, capable of churning out up to 480 horsepower (358 kilowatts) and 634 pound-feet (860 Newton-meters) of instantaneous torque. It's supposed to run on pure electric power up to 270 miles (435 kilometers), though we think the police vehicle has a lower range than that.

That's because apart from the usual decals, sirens, and lights mounted on the electric crossover, NYPD's Mustang Mach-E GT has ballistic door panels and window inserts on both front doors. The exact bulletproof specifications aren't disclosed.

The unit displayed at the 2022 New York Auto Show is only one of the 100 units of Mustang Mach-E GT police cars that the NYPD will use. According to ABC News, The electric patrol cars will hit the streets starting this summer.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced that ten fast chargers will be installed at LaGuardia Airport. They should be able to charge compatible EVs in less than 30 minutes.

The chargers are part of NYPA's EVolve NY fast-charging network, which aims to put up 100 high-speed charging ports across the state.