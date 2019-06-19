The years ahead should be filled with a handful of new sports cars and supercars, some pushing upwards of 1,000 horsepower (745 kilowatts) and $1 million; most of them were featured in our previous "25 Cars Worth Waiting For." But let us not forget the high-volume vehicles that make those six- and seven-figure supercars possible in the first place: crossovers and SUVs.

By 2022, more than 30 new crossovers and SUVs will be on the market. Most of these high-riders will be updated significantly from the models they replace, or will be new models entirely. Offerings from Jeep, Land Rover, and Lamborghini are obviously already on everyone’s radar, while outliers like Tesla, Audi, and Rolls-Royce are poised to pique some interest.

Here are the 43 crossovers and SUVs you should be saving up to buy in the next few years.