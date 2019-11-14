With the Detroit Auto Show moving to June, it feels like more manufacturers are betting on L.A. to debut their freshest product. When doors open to the Los Angeles Auto Show early next week (press gets access to the show starts as early as Wednesday, November 20th) expect a full docket of supercars, sedans, and even a handful of electric vehicles on display. The 2019 L.A. Auto Show opens to the general public on Friday, November 22nd. And when it does, expects loads of new product. Here's everything you’ll be able to see this year.