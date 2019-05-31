This week on the Motor1.com U.S. Podcast, the editors get honest about the just-announced Ferrari SF90 Stradale. It's the most powerful Ferrari ever, but is it a true LaFerrari replacement or something else? Somehow that leads into a heated debate about Tesla, and whether or not it's appropriate to compare the Model S and SF90 Stradale, at least in terms of straight line performance.

This week we also saw the return of the Chevrolet Trailblazer, or at least it's name, and the debut of a sister SUV from Buick called the Encore GX. The editors take their turns judging Chevrolet for resurrecting the Trailblazer name on a vehicle that doesn't share the original's SUV's mission, and whether or not the Encore GX will eventually replace the smaller Encore or be sold alongside it.

Lastly, we take you on a tour of what we're driving this week, which includes a disappointing luxury sedan, basic little box car, and Mazda's latest hatchback.

