Let's be real. Most of us aren't going to put the purchase of a brand new Porsche above our mortgages, utilities, and groceries when figuring out the family budget. That's OK, as there are other ways into Porsche ownership besides buying one outright.

We bring you one such path: donate to Ability Connection Colorado and enter to win a shiny new 2019 Porsche Macan S.

Click here and use promo code MOTOR1 to receive 25% more tickets for your donation.

Ability Connection Colorado is a great cause that deserves your support anyway. Founded by a group of nine mothers back in 1946 who were facing the challenge of raising their children with Cerebral Palsy, ACCO has since become an inclusive organization in Colorado's fight to provide for its citizens with disabilities and other life challenges, which includes supporting early childhood education, employment, and family support services in the community. Your donation will help them provide services for thousands of people with disabilities, from infants to adults.

As we mentioned, there could be a new Porsche Macan S in it for you. You know how karma works; donating to a great cause can only improve your chances of winning this 348-horsepower compact crossover that can run circles around most sports cars. And since it's technically an SUV, the Macan S can easily replace your current daily driver in the driveway. It's ready for kid-schlepping and grocery-getting duties from day one.