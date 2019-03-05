Mazda pulled the wraps off the 2020 CX-30 at the Geneva Motor Show, and the compact crossover features the latest evolution of Mazda’s design language. At 173.0 inches long, the CX-30 skirts the line between the smaller CX-3 and larger CX-5.

So what is the CX-30? Is it a replacement to the CX-3, a swoopy CX-5, or something else altogether? Based on its dimensions, the CX-30 looks aimed at the heart of a small but growing segment of crossovers that are larger than those in the subcompact class, but smaller than those in the compact segment. Others in this space include the Jeep Compass, the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross, the Nissan Rogue Sport, and the Subaru Crosstrek. Save for the Subaru, these vehicles all sit in between a smaller subcompact and a larger compact crossover in their respective model lines.

Before seeing how the CX-30 compares to other small crossovers, though, let’s first see how its dimensions stack up against its CX-3 sibling.

Mazda CX-30 Mazda CX-3 Overall Length 173.0 in 168.3 in Overall Width 70.7 in 69.6 in Overall Height 60.6 in 60.7 in Wheelbase 104.5 in 101.2 in

Short of its overall height, the CX-30 is wider, longer, and sports more space between its wheel hubs than the CX-3. While interior dimensions remain under wraps, it’s likely the CX-30’s longer wheelbase and extra width provides its front and rear riders with additional legroom, hip room, and shoulder room relative to the smaller CX-3.

So where does the CX-30 stack up against its rivals in the burgeoning small crossover segment? Have a look.





Mazda CX-30 Jeep Compass Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Nissan Rogue Sport Subaru Crosstrek Overall Length 173.0 in 173.0 in 173.4 in 172.4 in 175.8 in Overall Width 70.7 in 73.8 in 71.1 in 72.3 in 71.0 in Overall Height 60.6 in 64.6 in 66.3 in 62.5 in 63.6 in Wheelbase 104.5 in 103.8 in 105.1 in 104.2 in 104.9 in

We know what you’re thinking, though: How much bigger is the CX-30 next to these automaker’s subcompact crossovers? Don’t you worry, because we’ve lined those vehicles up, as well:

Mazda CX-30 Jeep Renegade Mitsubishi Outlander Sport Nissan Kicks Overall Length 173.0 in 166.6 in 171.9 in 169.1 in Overall Width 70.7 in 74.2 in 71.3 in 69.3 in Overall Height 60.6 in 66.5 in 64.8 in 62.4 in Wheelbase 104.5 in 101.2 in 105.1 in 103.1 in

In both segments, the CX-30 is noticeably lower than the subcompact and small crossovers listed here. Still, the CX-30 casts a shadow that’s longer than typical subcompact crossovers.

So there you have it. The Mazda CX-30 appears ready to give the Japanese automaker a formal fighter in a segment that neither the smaller CX-3 nor the larger CX-5 are fully prepared to compete in. And while Mazda has yet to announce pricing for the CX-30, expect its starting sum, like its overall length, to sit somewhere between the $20,390 CX-3 and $24,350 CX-5.

