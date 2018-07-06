Although it did not get to take a world title, the last stage of BMW in F1, between 2000 and 2009, as Williams BMW and BMW Sauber, was quite fruitful.

The result was the amazing 2005 BMW M5 E60, which had a V10 engine, derived from the one used in the competition car (which happened to be the most powerful of the grid, by the way).

Of course, although the power was somewhat more moderate at 507 hp (378 kW), its benefits were outstanding: 155 mph (250 kph) maximum speed and about 4.5 seconds in the 0 to 62 mph (0 to 100 kph) sprint.