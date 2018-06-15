These 10 supercars are unmatched because they were created to compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans.
The endurance 24-hour race in Le Mans is one of the toughest challenges in the motorsport. It’s actually the world's oldest active sports car race in endurance racing, which has inspired many manufacturers to produce great supercars as a homologation.
We’ve selected several of these brilliant machines and put them together in a list. Of course, there are a lot more cool cars inspired by the technologies used in Le Mans, but the ones you are about to see are the most exclusive of them all.
