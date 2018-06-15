This prototype is actually the reason why we decided to make this list. This is the GR Super Sport Concept, a model with almost 1,000 hp (745 kW), extracted from a hybrid propulsion system.

It is based on the TS050 Hybrid, the model with which Toyota battles the WEC and the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

A production version of the concept is not confirmed yet, but we are really looking forward to it, as it could become a rival to the Mercedes-AMG Project One.