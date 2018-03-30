Whereas American slang tended to shorten vehicle names through the 1960s (Mustang to ‘Stang, Corvette to ‘Vette, and so on), the big Buick Electra got an even bigger nickname. In this case, deuce and a quarter references the 225 portion of the moniker with deuce standing for the first 2, and 25 being represented by a quarter – which in American currency is good for 25 cents. We don’t know how the elaborate nickname came to be, but over the years it’s become an iconic part of American automotive lexicon.