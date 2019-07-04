Have you heard of the Rezvani Tank? What about the Equus Bass 770?
Sure, you can head down to your local Ford or Chevy dealer and pick up something like a Mustang or Camaro. Detroit's Big Three (Ford, GM, and Chrysler) have among the largest reach in terms of U.S. car sales, after all. But dig a little deeper and you’ll find the big names up in Detroit aren't the only ones designing, building, and selling cars in the good ol' U.S. of A.
This Fourth of July we're celebrating the small manufacturers. Those companies that are located in the furthest corners of the U.S. that have been building amazing cars, some for decades. You can buy anything from a 1,000-horsepower (745-kilowatt) hypercar, to a sensible and safe minivan, and even military-grade SUV... if you know where to look. Just don't expect to see any of them regularly at your local cars and coffee.
We've compiled 105 of the best, most obscure cars you can buy in the U.S. today. See if you recognize any of them.