Introduced in 2016, the Drakan Spyder came out of nowhere to rival other open-top sports cars like the Ariel Atom and Bac Mono. Designed, engineered, and built in California, the two-seater made its claim to fame as a feature on the show Jay Leno’s Garage.

Tipping the scales at just 2,000 pounds (907 kilograms), the Drakan Spyder is powered by an LS3 V8 delivering 450 horsepower (335 kilowatts), giving it the ability to sprint to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in just 3.2 seconds, and continue on to a top speed of 165 mph (265 kmh).

Interested customers can pick up a rolling chassis for $100,000, or a complete turn-key car for a cool $125,000.