Welcome to where Pontiac Firebirds and Trans Ams find their final resting place. Judging by the license plates on some of the cars, it's somewhere in Iowa. This fantastic place has derelict examples of the muscle car everywhere you look.

The video has no voiceover, so viewers can enjoy the sound of nature while seeing countless Firebirds and Trans Ams. The clip starts with the cinematographer walking through a row of cars. Their condition varies from being in decent shape to having little more than a shell still remaining.

Whoever built this collection seems to prefer the second-gen Firebird most of all. The other iterations are here but not in the same quantity.

The rare cars live in the barns. For example, there are two Turbo Trans Ams side by side. These models were only available for the 1980 and '81 model years.

A Super Duty 455 is in another building. Available for 1973 and '74, these models came with a 455-cubic-inch (7.5-liter) V8 that was stronger than the other versions of this massive engine available from Pontiac. The 290-hp output was impressive for the time.

As a refresher, the second-generation Firebird and Trans Am were available from 1970 to 1981. They shared underpinnings with the Chevrolet Camaro but had different styling and some variances in engine options. The Trans Am was the high-performance variant. The 1977 Trans Am was the automotive star of the movie Smokey and the Bandit.

In addition to the cars, this collection has every Firebird or Trans Am part a person could want. Complete engines are all over the place, and there are abundant stacks of wheels. Inside the main garage, there are pallets for sorting everything like engine cylinder heads, intakes, and transmissions.

This person isn't only into Pontiacs. The main garage also holds a mid-1950s Ford, a late '50s Mercury, and a classic hot rod. A Triumph Spitfire in there is one of the few non-American machines in the collection.