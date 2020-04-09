Performance & Handling ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 9/10

In our Star Review heptathlon, this is the closest thing to the X4 M’s gold medal event. Performance crossovers can now do just about everything their sedan or coupe counterparts can, albeit with some extra drama because of their size. That’s the funny thing about the X4 M, though – the drama just isn’t there. From behind the wheel, you attack corners like you would piloting an M3 sedan; BMW dialed in this big crossover that well. And while the X4’s height and overall size inhibit its abilities just slightly, you’re too amazed by how well it can perform to even notice.

BMW’s twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder is so easy to fall in love with. Paying the extra money for the Competition means horsepower jumps to 503, from 473 in the “standard” X4 M, thanks to a re-tuned ECU and revised exhaust system. The all-star engine works in tandem with an elegant eight-speed automatic transmission that mostly goes unnoticed as it keeps shifts neat and tidy. Power flows to all four wheels via a similar xDrive system found in the M5 sedan, which sends the majority of the twist to the rear wheels unless slip is detected. Grip levels here are phenomenal – more than enough for any street scenario.

We found ourselves manually flipping the exhaust to its loudest mode, even with the car in Comfort mode, because it makes the inline-six sound that much sweeter. Aside from the noise, the engine’s raw power is equally intoxicating, with smooth delivery from the bottom of the rev range to the top. No surprise turbo lag here.

While we love the BMW’s heavy, tactile steering feel, it fails to communicate what’s happening on the road like the chassis and suspension do. Switching the steering to Sport or Track modes makes it heavier, but no more communicative, unfortunately. The brakes are insanely sensitive – just ask the many passengers we choked out with the seatbelts during our familiarization period. And like we already said, the suspension tuning shines on smooth, fast roads but causes too many problems on imperfect everyday streets.

Taken as a whole, the X4 M Competition’s performance components make it a car best-suited for track use, which is somewhat ridiculous because such a small portion of buyers will actually track this car.