Advertiser Disclosure

When you drive your Lincoln on the open road, do you hear Matthew McConaughey’s voice? Even if you don’t, Lincoln vehicles offer smooth rides and luxury stylings. Of course, even the best-designed vehicles don’t last forever, so you’ll want to research Lincoln’s extended warranty options.

Below, we’ll cover Lincoln’s extended warranty in detail. We’ll also compare it to third-party vehicle service contracts, which can be called extended auto warranties, depending on where you look.

Generally, third-party plans can cover most if not all of what dealer plans cover, plus they come with more flexibility – most let drivers visit any certified repair shop they want, for example. Lincoln’s extended warranty options are decent, but third-party plans can take coverage even further into the future.

Not all third-party providers are reliable. That’s why we’ve researched a number of the best extended warranty companies on the market and have a curated list of recommendations. When you connect with a reliable company, the value is worth it. To compare Lincoln extended warranty costs and coverage, we suggest getting quotes from several providers.

In this article:

Lincoln Extended Warranty Summary

Lincoln Protect Extended Service Plans (ESPs) come in four varieties and cover up to 8 years/125,000 miles. The highest level is called PremiumCARE and is comparable to a factory warranty. Below that, drivers can get ExtraCARE (medium coverage), BaseCARE (low coverage), or PowertrainCARE (bare essentials).

Is An Extended Warranty A Good Idea?

When you get an extended warranty, you don’t just get a company to cover certain repairs on your vehicle. You also get peace of mind – you can have more fun just driving your car instead of worrying about it.

Most extended warranties and third-party vehicle service contracts include bonuses like 24-hour roadside assistance or trip interruption benefits. Getting stuck on the side of the road miles from home isn’t fun, so it’s a good idea to get these services sorted out before you’re in that situation.

The same thing is true about vehicle repairs. Once the manufacturer’s warranty expires, you’ll have to pay for all repairs unless you extend your coverage. To jog your memory, here’s what Lincoln’s factory warranty covers:

Bumper-to-bumper : 4 years/50,000 miles

: 4 years/50,000 miles Powertrain : 6 years/70,000 miles

: 6 years/70,000 miles Safety restraint systems : 5 years/60,000 miles

: 5 years/60,000 miles Rust perforation : 5 years/unlimited miles

: 5 years/unlimited miles Adjustments: 12 months/12,000 miles

When you’re out in the world exploring new terrain in your Navigator, that 4-year/50,000-mile mark can come pretty fast. It would be unusual for you to experience costly repairs before the warranty is up, but what about after?

Here are a few repair costs Lincoln owners could encounter (via RepairPal):

Lincoln Model Repair Cost Aviator Radiator $546 to $824 Continental Wheel speed sensor $380 to $497 Navigator Rack and pinion $946 to $1,223 MKC Brake line $133 to $194

Lincoln Extended Warranty Details

Lincoln’s extended warranty options are called Lincoln Protect Extended Service Plans, or ESPs. There are four options for coverage: PremiumCARE, ExtraCARE, BaseCARE, and PowertrainCARE. All of these plans are available for vehicles still within the factory warranty period of 4 years/50,000 miles. Terms range from 3 years/36,000 miles to 8 years/150,000 miles.

All plans are transferable to subsequent buyers. They are also cancellable in case the next buyer doesn’t want a plan. You can also only get these warranties from Lincoln dealerships, and all repairs have to be done by dealerships as well.

PremiumCARE

PremiumCARE coverage is the most comprehensive extended warranty option and covers almost everything that the original powertrain and bumper-to-bumper warranties cover, including over 1,000 parts in total. All high-tech systems are covered under this policy, and that’s important. Lincoln’s luxury vehicles have a host of connective services that can be expensive to repair.

Lincoln PremiumCARE’s cost depends on when you purchase the plan and what deductible you select. Drivers can select deductibles of $0, $50, $100, or $200, which will be waived if you visit your selling dealership for repairs. The same is true for the other ESPs.

ExtraCARE

ExtraCARE covers 113 parts. It covers some high-tech components, but not all. It also doesn’t cover the rear suspension, and it only offers partial coverage on a number of systems.

BaseCARE

BaseCARE covers 84 parts. At this level, the steering system is the only system fully covered. Other systems like the electrical, brake, and transmission systems are only partially covered.

PowertrainCARE

PowertrainCARE is the lowest ESP that Lincoln offers. This option only covers the bare essentials in the engine, transmission, and drivetrain. It can save you from an expensive repair with a high-mileage vehicle, but it doesn’t cover much more.

Lincoln Protect ESP Comparison

PremiumCARE ExtraCARE BaseCARE PowertrainCARE Number of parts covered 1,000+ 113 84 29 Engine ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Transmission ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Drive axle ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Alternator ✔ ✔ ✔ Fuel pump ✔ ✔ ✔ A/C ✔ ✔ ✔ Steering gear ✔ ✔ ✔ Radiator ✔ ✔ High tech ✔ ✔ Safety Features ✔ Lincoln Audio ✔

Lincoln Roadside Assistance

All Lincoln Protect ESPs come with 24-hour roadside assistance. Here’s what that includes:

Towing

Spare tire replacement

Battery jump-start

Lockout assistance

Fuel delivery

Destination assistance

Rental car benefits

If you bought a Lincoln model year 2012 or newer, you have access to roadside assistance for the lifetime of the vehicle. However, that only applies to original owners. If you’re a secondary buyer, you have roadside assistance as long as the original powertrain warranty, which is 6 years/70,000 miles.

You can extend roadside assistance coverage with a Lincoln extended warranty. Lincoln Protect ESPs also cover a portion of rental car expenses when your car is in the shop due to covered repairs.

Dealer Warranty Pros And Cons

Pros Cons Serviced with genuine parts Plan must be purchased within the factory warranty period Backed by the same company that made your vehicle Coverage periods shorter than third-party warranties Work has to be performed by a dealer

Lincoln’s Premium Maintenance Plan

Lincoln Protect is the product family that includes service and maintenance plans, as well as other services like TireCARE, DentCARE, and WindshieldCARE. So far, we’ve talked about service plans: a repair happens, and you bring your car in for service.

Maintenance plans are different. Lincoln’s Premium Maintenance Plan covers routine maintenance and some wear items like wiper blades, oil changes, tire rotations, and filters. Like the extended warranty plans, you have to purchase a Premium Maintenance Plan before the factory warranty is up.

The Premium Maintenance Plan is basically like prepaid maintenance. The convenience can be great, but you’ll have to consider whether it would be cheaper to pay for services yourself.

Lincoln Certified Pre-Owned

Buying a certified pre-owned (CPO) vehicle is another way to save some money. Lincoln’s CPO warranty extends most coverage from the factory warranty to 6 years or 100,000 miles. Drivers also have the option to get PremiumCARE coverage that lasts until 8 years or 125,000 miles.

Interestingly, drivers of CPO vehicles get an extra year of coverage under a PremiumCARE plan but the mileage limit stays the same. If you want to keep driving your Lincoln past 125,000 miles, it could be a good idea to get a basic third-party service contract to cover the essentials.

Advantages Of Third-Party Providers

Flexibility is the main thing you get with third-party extended warranty plans. Many providers offer a better variety of plans than what the Lincoln extended warranty offers. Not only that, but you can take your Lincoln to any certified repair shop to have work done.

If a non-covered repair happens to be discovered when you bring your car in, it’s usually cheaper to do the repair with an independent shop instead of the dealer. Also, you can add third-party extended coverage at almost any point in time – even after your factory warranty ends.

Lincoln Extended Warranties Vs Third-Party Here's a quick comparison of the Lincoln extended warranty compared to our favorite third-party extended warranty providers.

Lincoln Extended Warranty Endurance CarShield CARCHEX Start Date Before factory warranty expires Anytime Anytime Anytime Max Length of Coverage 8 years/150,000 miles 20 years/200,000 miles 250,000 miles 10 years/150,000 miles # of Plan Options 4 5 6 5 (16 contracts) Transferable ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Deductible $0 to $200 $100 $0+ $0+ Trip Interruption ✔ ✔ (with Endurance Elite Membership, free for 1 year) ✔ ✔ Roadside Assistance ✔ ✔ ✔ (with Endurance Elite Membership, free for 1 year) ✔ Repair Network Lincoln/Ford dealers only ASE-Certified® repair facilities ASE-Certified® repair facilities > 30,000 facilities nationwide Cancellation Policy Refund if within 30 days (+ Lincoln processing fee) Refund if within 30 days Refund if within 30 days Refund if within 30 days Availability From dealer Free, instant quote Free, instant quote Free, instant quote Contact your dealer for pricing Get Quote Get Quote Get Quote

After scouring the vehicle service contract market for good deals, we’ve found a few companies we recommend. We also found a number of bad or scammy companies, so definitely watch out for the worst warranty providers.

Companies like Endurance, autopom!, and CarShield all performed well across multiple categories like customer service, coverage options, and extra perks. However, our top pick for Lincoln vehicles is CARCHEX.

CARCHEX has an A+ rating with accreditation from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and has been in business for more than 20 years. The company has five different plans including an option comparable to Lincoln’s PremiumCARE – except it can last longer.

CARCHEX’s No-Haggle, Low-Price, Everyday Guarantee™ also makes it easy to shop for plans since the prices are straightforward. CARCHEX plans come with roadside assistance, trip interruption, and deductibles starting at $0. Overall, we think it’s the best option for Lincoln drivers.

FAQ: Lincoln Extended Warranties

What does the Lincoln warranty cover?

Lincoln’s warranty includes bumper-to-bumper coverage for 4 years/50,000 miles and powertrain coverage for 5 years/60,000 miles. It also includes coverage for safety restraints, rust perforation, and factory adjustments for varying periods. It doesn’t cover regular maintenance, wear and tear, or damage from misuse of the vehicle.

These plans can cover a maximum of 8 years/150,000 miles from the in-service date.

What does Lincoln’s Premium Maintenance Plan cost?

Drivers can get Lincoln’s Premium Maintenance Plan for different durations. Drivers can also pick between plans based on their driving habits – a 5-year plan could offer service intervals up to 60,000 miles or 80,000 miles, for example. Because of this, you’ll have to discuss pricing with a dealer. It’s up to you to decide if you’ll save money by having a pre-paid maintenance plan instead of paying for each service visit out of pocket.

How much is the Ford maintenance protection plan?

The cost of Ford’s maintenance protection plan, also called the Ford Protect Premium Maintenance Plan, depends on when you purchase it and how many miles you plan on driving. If you put a lot of miles on your car, your plan would cover more service intervals and would be more expensive. The only way to find an exact cost is to talk to a Ford dealer.

What is Ford’s warranty?

Ford’s warranty includes bumper-to-bumper coverage for 3 years/36,000 miles and powertrain coverage for 5 years/60,000 miles. Safety restraints, diesel engines, corrosion, and emissions systems are covered for varying lengths of time.

What does Ford’s extended plan cover?

The Ford Protect Extended Service Plans (ESPs) are comparable to Lincoln’s – that makes sense since Lincoln is owned by Ford. There are four options: