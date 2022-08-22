Listen to this article

Lincoln is celebrating 100 years under ownership from Ford and judging by the recently unveiled Model L100 Concept, the future looks exciting for the luxury brand. Currently selling only high-riding vehicles in the United States, the marque has a major presence in China where it is now also offering a stylish new sedan. This vehicle goes by the name of Zephyr and there’s a new video detailing everything you need to know about it.

The Zephyr is the first sedan from Lincoln since the last Continental rolled off the assembly lines in late 2020 as the demand for traditional three-box vehicles in America continues to drop. In China, however, there’s still a solid demand for sedans and Lincoln has a successor for the MKZ. The Zephyr rides on the same platform as the Ford Evos and Ford Mondeo for China, but features a more elegant design and more luxury features.

The vehicle – also known as the Lincoln Z – was designed by two teams, one in California and one in China. While this may leave some hope that we are actually going to see it on sale in the US one day, it’s pretty much a China-only model for now. In the People’s Republic, the fully equipped car that is featured in this video by Wheelsboy costs just below $50,000.

The cabin of the Zephyr offers a price-matching premium experience. It features a dual-screen setup with a 12.3-inch screen instrument cluster and a massive 27-inch infotainment display covering not only the central section but also the area in front of the passenger seat. The infotainment system uses a model-exclusive Nebula software, while the steering wheel has touch-sensitive buttons.

The sole engine option for the Zephyr, at least for now, is a 2.0-liter EcoBoost turbocharged engine with 243 horsepower (181 kilowatts). An eight-speed automatic sends the power to the front wheels for a 0-62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) acceleration in around 6.8 seconds.