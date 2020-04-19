Advertiser Disclosure

Low repair costs and affordability make Hyundai a desirable brand for many drivers. Instead of buying a brand new car, you might have chosen to save a bit of money and go with a used model. So, is there anything left of Hyundai’s factory warranty for you to depend on?

Below, we’ll talk about what secondary buyers can get with a Hyundai used car warranty. Depending on the age of the car, you may or may not have any coverage left. Something to consider is getting an extended warranty from another provider. An extended warranty can cover anything from the bare essentials to the entire car, and you can add one at any time.

We’ve researched the best extended warranty providers for drivers in 2020 and will highlight our top picks below.

Is Hyundai’s Warranty Transferable?

Most of Hyundai’s warranty is transferable. Here’s what changes from the original warranty:

The 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty decreases to 5 years/60,000 miles.

The lifetime hybrid battery warranty for 2012-2019 vehicles decreases to 10 years/100,000 miles.

Roadside assistance and complimentary maintenance are not transferable to a subsequent owner.

Here’s what stays the same:

Bumper-to-bumper factory warranty: 5 years/60,000 miles

5 years/60,000 miles Anti-perforation warranty: 7 years/unlimited miles

7 years/unlimited miles Replacement parts and accessories limited warranty: 12 months/12,000 miles

12 months/12,000 miles Federal emission defect and performance warranty: 8 years/80,000 miles

8 years/80,000 miles California emission control systems warranty: 7 years/70,000 miles

7 years/70,000 miles Hybrid system components warranty: 10 years/100,000 miles

10 years/100,000 miles Hybrid electric battery for 2020 vehicles: 10 years/100,000 miles

All of these coverage periods are measured from the original in-service date. So, if you bought a 2014 Hyundai Sonata, everything except the anti-perforation and emissions warranties would have expired by 2020.

Purchasing a used Hyundai does not extend any of the original warranties – unless it’s a certified pre-owned (CPO) vehicle, which we’ll cover in a minute. At the end of the day, Hyundai’s America’s Best Warranty is really only best for the original buyer.

Hyundai Used Car Warranty On A Hybrid

If you’re buying or selling a hybrid Hyundai, there’s something else you should know. On a standard Hyundai, the transmission is covered under the powertrain warranty, which gets cut short to a 5-year/60,000-mile warranty for a secondary buyer.

However, the transmission for a hybrid vehicle is actually covered under the hybrid system components warranty, which lasts for 10 years/100,000 miles and is fully transferable.

That means a used hybrid Hyundai will have coverage for the transmission, transaction motor, housing case, and clutch until 10 years/100,000 miles from the in-service date. The hybrid systems warranty also includes engine parts related to the hybrid battery, plus the oil and water pumps. At the same time, it doesn’t cover non-hybrid engine parts like the cylinder block, gaskets, and timing chain.

What’s Covered Under A CPO Hyundai Warranty?

When you get a CPO Hyundai, you can take advantage of a few more perks. Here’s what’s included in a CPO Hyundai used car warranty:

The 10-year/100,000 mile powertrain warranty is maintained from the original in-service date.

You have access to Hyundai’s roadside assistance for the duration of the powertrain warranty.

You also get a rental allowance and trip interruption benefits during the powertrain warranty.

Warranties on everything else – bumper-to-bumper, anti-perforation, replacement parts, emissions systems, and hybrid components – are transferred to you.

Remember, lifetime warranties on hybrid batteries from 2012-2019 reduce to 10 years or 10,000 miles when transferred. Also, you’ll have to pay a $50 deductible each time you have a repair done under the powertrain warranty. But, if the same part fails during the warranty period, you won’t have to pay a deductible to have it repaired again.

Each CPO vehicle undergoes a 173-point inspection from a Hyundai dealership technician. To be eligible, a used Hyundai needs to be younger than five model years old and have less than 60,000 miles on the odometer. As with a transferred warranty, a CPO warranty starts from the original in-service date, not the day when you buy the car.

Limitations Of A Hyundai Used Car Warranty

Like most other auto manufacturers, Hyundai offers a protection plan that can add coverage when the factory warranty expires. However, in most cases, you can only buy a Hyundai extended warranty when you purchase a new or CPO Hyundai. One selling point of a dealer protection plan is that you can finance the cost into your payments, but that’s not always the best thing. That’s because you’ll be paying interest on the cost of the plan over time.

Getting a CPO Hyundai can definitely come with some peace of mind from the extensive inspection, but the only real warranty perk is really the powertrain warranty. If you’re shopping for CPO Hyundai models from 2016, they would only have one more year of bumper-to-bumper coverage in 2020.

Finally, whenever you use a factory warranty or protection plan, you have to visit a Hyundai dealership for the repairs. When you go, there’s always a chance that other parts not covered by the warranty would need to be fixed. You would pay for these parts yourself, and dealerships aren’t known for being the cheapest option for repairs.

Hyundai Repair Costs

According to RepairPal, Hyundai ranks in fourth place for reliability across all car brands. That’s good news, but that doesn’t mean you won’t have to pay for repairs at some point.

Hyundai Santa Fe owners pay about $515 annually to repair their cars. Similarly, Sonata owners pay about $458 per year on repairs, and Elantra owners pay $452. Those are all pretty low costs, but those are also yearly averages. Some repairs can cost much more, especially as cars age.

Our Top Picks For Third-Party Extended Warranties

Third-party extended warranties let you add a range of coverage options to brand new cars and cars that may be a bit older or have more miles. These plans are commonly called vehicle service contracts, and they have more versatility than factory warranties. Third-party warranties can be a good option whether you’re buying a used Hyundai from a private seller or a CPO from a dealership.

There are hundreds of warranty companies out there, and some provide better value than others. In our research, we narrowed down companies based on reputation, customer service, coverage, and perks. Looking at the results, we found that CARCHEX, Endurance, and CarShield all are reputable extended warranty providers. All three of these companies offer money-back guarantees, let you choose your repair shop, and have options for roadside assistance.

CARCHEX offers five levels of coverage for brand new cars to used vehicles with many miles. We rated the provider “Best Service” for its customer service, industry reputation, and variety of plans. CARCHEX is endorsed by Edmunds, Kelley Blue Book, and CARFAX, and it has an A+ rating from the BBB.

We rated Endurance as the "Best Service". That means Endurance services its own plans instead of selling plans from other companies. Each plan comes with one free year of Endurance Elite Membership, which includes extra perks like key fob replacement and roadside assistance. We found that Endurance has good reviews from its customers.

CarShield also provides great customer service overall. It has been in business for 14 years and offers six types of warranty plans. CarShield has a 4-star rating on Trustpilot and has been featured on channels like CNN, HGTV, ESPN, and TBS. Out of our top picks, CarShield is the one with the most online reviews by far.

Protect Your Investment

Any of these companies can cover used Hyundais with more flexibility than factory plans. Just call or visit one of the websites below to get a free quote from a top-rated provider.

Frequently Asked Hyundai Warranty Questions

Does a used Hyundai still have a warranty?

A used Hyundai will have whatever is left of the 5-year/60,000 mile-bumper-to-bumper warranty, but the original 10 year/100,000 mile powertrain warranty is shortened to 5 years or 60,000 miles. Other warranties stay the same, but lifetime warranties on hybrid batteries issued between 2012 and 2019 become 10-year/100,000-mile warranties.

What does the Hyundai 5-year warranty cover?

Hyundai’s 5-year/60,000-mile new vehicle limited warranty covers factory defects in workmanship and materials that appear during normal use. It’s also called the bumper-to-bumper warranty. The radio, A/C, battery, paint, wear items, and factory adjustments are covered for shorter durations. The warranty doesn’t cover regular maintenance services or maintenance items. Though, Hyundai now does provide complimentary maintenance for the first 3 years/36,000 miles of ownership.

How long is the warranty on a Hyundai vehicle?

Hyundai’s bumper-to-bumper warranty lasts for 5 years or 60,000 miles, while the powertrain warranty lasts for 10 years or 100,000 miles.

What does the Hyundai 10-year warranty cover?

Hyundai’s 10-year powertrain warranty covers engine components and the transmission/transaxle. This includes things like the cylinder block, gaskets, seals, water pump, axle shafts, transfer case, and more. The transmission is usually one of the most expensive things to fix, so it’s nice that the warranty is so long.

What is not covered by Hyundai’s warranty?

Like all warranties, Hyundai’s warranty doesn’t cover everything. Here’s what isn’t covered: