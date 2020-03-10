Advertiser Disclosure

When you buy a Land Rover new, it’ll be covered by a factory warranty. After that warranty expires, you could find yourself on the hook for an expensive repair if something breaks. Land Rover has some reliability issues, so this may be a real concern.

You can purchase a Land Rover extended warranty to provide additional coverage. These vehicle service contracts are also available from third-party providers. Though, keep in mind that not all providers cover luxury brands, including Land Rover. At the same time, Land Rover’s extended warranty can be quite expensive.

We’ve conducted extensive research and have identified an excellent third-party warranty provider, CARCHEX, that does cover Land Rover. Below, we’ll explain why you need an extended warranty, what Land Rover offers, and why you should consider the best extended warranty providers.

Land Rover Reliability Issues

Land Rovers are known for being tough and capable off-road vehicles. Doctors, aid workers, and others have often relied on Land Rovers for treks into remote areas. Unfortunately, however, there are some serious shortcomings when it comes to reliability. RepairPal ranks Land Rover 31st out of 32 brands for reliability. J.D. Power and Consumer Reports put Land Rover toward the bottom of their dependability and reliability lists, too.

RepairPal’s study also showed a Land Rover will land in the repair shop for unscheduled repairs about 0.7 times per year. This compares with 0.4 across all brands. Sixteen percent of needed repairs were classified as “severe,” compared to an average of only 12 percent.

Unsurprisingly, the average Land Rover repair is quite expensive. You’ll spend an average of $1,174 a year to keep your Land Rover on the road. Let’s take a look at some potential repairs for a 2017 Land Rover Range Rover, based on RepairPal data, so you have a better idea of how much repairs will cost:

Head gasket replacement: $2,037 to $6,425

$2,037 to $6,425 Water pump replacement: $942 to $1,327

$942 to $1,327 Transmission replacement: Over $5,000

As you can see, Range Rover repairs can be quite costly. Repairs for other Land Rover models are similarly expensive. If something major breaks, such as the transmission, you could be on the hook for a hefty bill.

However, if your Land Rover breaks down while it’s under a Land Rover factory warranty or extended warranty, the repair costs might be covered. Let’s look at the warranties provided by Land Rover and then consider third-party extended warranties.

Land Rover New Vehicle Limited Warranty

New Land Rovers are covered by the New Vehicle Limited Warranty, but coverage is provided for only 4 years or 50,000 miles, whatever comes first.

The Land Rover Vehicle Limited Warranty is exclusionary, so the vast majority of parts and components are covered. You’ll also receive four years of complimentary roadside assistance, which includes:

24/7 roadside assistance , including flat tire changes, lockout services, fuel delivery, and battery jumps

, including flat tire changes, lockout services, fuel delivery, and battery jumps Trip interruption protection that provides limited reimbursement for out-of-pocket expenses should your breakdown occur more than 50 miles from home

that provides limited reimbursement for out-of-pocket expenses should your breakdown occur more than 50 miles from home Complimentary towing to the nearest Land Rover retailer within 50 miles

In addition, Land Rover has a Retailer Mobile Technician Program. If your breakdown occurs near a Land Rover retailer, the company may dispatch an authorized technician and specially equipped vehicle to service you.

In addition, Land Rover also carries a six-year unlimited mileage corrosion perforation warranty. Land Rover provides additional coverage for emissions but doesn’t offer details.

Still, four years will pass quickly, and Land Rover doesn’t have longer powertrain warranty coverage like some other brands.

Given how expensive Land Rover repairs are, it’s a good idea to consider an extended warranty to offset the costs.

Land Rover Extended Warranty Reviewed

Land Rover does sell extended warranties through its dealers. However, the company is not forward with details and instructs those interested to contact dealers. In our research, we found that a Land Rover extended warranty can cost $5,870 for 7 years/100,000 miles of coverage. Keep in mind that coverage for some models, especially more expensive models, may cost more.

Benefits of the extended warranty include:

Repairs will be made with genuine Land Rover parts.

Your car will be serviced by company-approved Land Rover technicians.

Travel protection is provided while you’re abroad.

Additionally, Land Rover claims that its extended warranty provides “extensive” coverage for mechanical and electrical parts. However, it’s unclear if this is exclusionary coverage or not. Likewise, Land Rover states the claim and mileage allowances are also “generous” but does not offer specific details.

Our own research has uncovered some details, but ultimately, warranty provisions may be up to the dealer. You should contact your local Land Rover retailer for specifics. According to our research, the standard Land Rover Vehicle Protection Plan provides coverage for up to 7 years and 100,000 miles.

Further, experts at Edmunds.com suggest that dealers often mark up extended warranties by $200 to $500. A dealer may try to mark the extended warranty up well above the $5,870 market value price. The warranty also comes with a $100 dollar deductible. Terms and prices may change, so contact a local Land Rover dealer if you want to learn more.

Given all of the above, you may be able to find a better extended auto warranty through a third-party company.

CARCHEX Extended Vehicle Warranties

Many third-party warranty providers don’t cover Land Rover or other luxury cars. Repairs can simply be too expensive. However, CARCHEX does offer limited protection on Land Rovers. In our review of the best extended warranty providers, we selected CARCHEX as best overall.

CARCHEX offers several Extended Vehicle Protection Plans through five coverage tiers:

Titanium: Bumper-to-bumper coverage with a small number of excluded parts

Bumper-to-bumper coverage with a small number of excluded parts Platinum: An extensive non-exclusionary warranty that covers most parts

An extensive non-exclusionary warranty that covers most parts Gold: A great plan for high-mileage vehicles that covers many major systems and components

A great plan for high-mileage vehicles that covers many major systems and components Silver: Covers powertrain parts, as well as fuel delivery, electrical, and air conditioning

Covers powertrain parts, as well as fuel delivery, electrical, and air conditioning Bronze: A basic plan that covers most major powertrain parts

Whether your Land Rover is eligible for a given plan will depend on its model, year, and mileage.

Some extended auto warranty providers have earned a reputation for poor coverage. On paper, a company’s warranties might look great but when you try to claim a repair, some may try to deny your claim. That’s why we took a long look at customer reviews for CARCHEX. We came away impressed with what we found.

First, we looked at the approximately 1,300 customer reviews found on Trustpilot. Seventy-five percent of the Trustpilot reviews were “excellent” while fifteen percent were “great.” Only six percent of reviews were “bad.”

CARCHEX is also highly regarded by the Better Business Bureau. The BBB gave CARCHEX an A+ review. Just 79 customers have filed a complaint against CARCHEX through the site. While you never want to see complaints, this is well below industry norms.

Owing to the diversity of plans and CARCHEX’s excellent reputation, we believe that the company’s extended vehicle warranties are an excellent option for most Land Rover owners.

Finding Other Third-Party Warranty Providers For Your Land Rover

There are many more third-party warranty providers outside of CARCHEX, such as Endurance, CarShield, and autopom!. Unfortunately, since Land Rover is a luxury brand, many third-party warranty companies don’t actually cover Land Rover.

If you want to consider other extended warranty providers, you’ll need to contact individual companies and ask if they cover Land Rovers, and specifically your year, model, and mileage. Then, we recommend doing some extra research to get a feel for the coverage plans offered specifically for your Land Rover. If you like the plans, then read consumer reviews and check out the Better Business Bureau’s website. This will help you determine if the company is reliable.

If you’re interested in the Land Rover extended warranty, you’ll need to contact a dealer. We recommend getting quotes from several providers and comparing the costs and coverage options.