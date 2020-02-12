Advertiser Disclosure

Looking to purchase a Mitsubishi? If so, you’ll have a few choices. Mitsubishi sells a few crossovers and small cars in the U.S., such as the Outlander, Eclipse, and Mirage. When you buy a new Mitsubishi, it’ll be covered by a limited factory warranty and a longer powertrain warranty.

New cars come with warranties that cover labor and repairs for manufacturing defects in the first few years of ownership. Eventually, the standard warranty will expire.

You can sometimes buy extended warranties from the manufacturer or dealership. You can also purchase a third-party extended auto warranty to provide coverage above and beyond the original warranty. In this article we’ll review Mitsubishi’s warranty, its extended Diamond Care Protection Plan, and also a few third-party warranties.

We’ve done our homework. Not only do we know the ins-and-outs of Mitsubishi’s extended warranties, we’ve also identified three of the best auto warranties you can buy. This way, you can select the extended warranty that will work best for you.

In this article:

Do I Need An Extended Warranty?

There are a lot of factors to consider when deciding whether you should purchase an extended warranty. Extended warranties are a separate purchase from your new or used vehicle, and will require you to pay a one-time or monthly premium.

However, all cars inevitably break down, and repairs can be extremely expensive. Consider that the average annual repair cost for a Mitsubishi weighs in at $535, according to RepairPal. If a major component breaks, the bill could be much higher.

For a 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander, common repair costs could look like this:

Head gasket replacement: $962 to $2,807

Timing belt replacement: $422 to $569

Transmission replacement: $8,688 to $9,302

If you have the right extended warranty plan, these repair costs will be covered. You might have to pay a deductible, but it’ll be far less than the total repair bill. You could save a lot of money and keep your car on the road. Some customers find that their extended warranty pays for itself many times over.

Before jumping into extended warranties, let’s first take a look at the standard Mitsubishi factory warranty, so you can understand the limitations and why you might need an extended warranty.

The Mitsubishi Factory Warranty Explained

If you bought your Mitsubishi brand new and haven’t put a lot of miles on it, repair costs might be covered by the manufacturer under your warranty. Mitsubishi’s New Vehicle Limited Warranty covers most of the components on your car for 5 years/60,000 miles (whichever comes first). In addition, the powertrain is covered for 10 years/100,000 miles – one of the longest powertrain warranties in the industry.

The New Vehicle Limited Warranty guarantees that your Mitsubishi car will be delivered free of defects, and should any defects or mechanical breakdowns appear within the covered period, Mitsubishi will pay for the parts and labor. There are some exclusions:

Tires are covered by the tire manufacturer’s warranty.

Air conditioner refrigerant is only covered for 12 months or 12,000 miles.

Audio units/bulbs only covered for 3 years and 36,000 miles.

In addition, parts that wear out due to normal use, such as windshield wipers and brake pads, are not covered.

The coverage provided by the Mitsubishi warranty is pretty generous, but many drivers will hit 60,000 and 100,000 miles in no time. In fact, the average person drives about 13,500 miles per year. This means coverage will quickly expire, but you can purchase an extended warranty that will provide additional coverage.

Let’s take a look at Mitsubishi’s extended warranty plan and also competing plans from third-party warranty providers, such as CARCHEX and Endurance.

Mitsubishi’s Extended Warranty Options

Mitsubishi sells warranties that extend the coverage of the New Vehicle Limited Warranty by up to 2 years/40,000 miles. This means your car will enjoy comprehensive protection for 7 years/100,000 miles, whichever comes first.

There’s a catch with the Mitsubishi Diamond Care Protection Plan: it’s actually administered by third parties. You’re essentially buying a third-party warranty but may end up paying Mitsubishi a rather hefty markup. Further, the warranties are sold through dealers, who will often mark the warranty up $200 to $500 themselves.

As for the exact price, that will largely depend on what you can negotiate with your Mitsubishi dealer. Keep in mind that the dealer may try to mark up the warranty as much as possible. Research suggests that extended auto warranties through manufacturers typically cost $1,000-$1,500. Though, it can be difficult to nail down the exact price of your warranty without getting a quote. That’s because costs are customized to your specific vehicle. Also, plans and deductible options may vary from dealer to dealer.

Also, remember that a Mitsubishi extended warranty will provide full coverage for a maximum of 7 years or 100,000 miles. Many third-party extended warranties provide coverage well beyond these limits.

Let’s take a look at three of the best third-party extended warranties.

Third-Party Warranties Vs. Mitsubishi Diamond Care

There are several third-party warranties that could offer a better deal and coverage than the Mitsubishi Diamond Care Protection Plan.

CARCHEX

In our opinion, CARCHEX is the best extended automobile warranty for most consumers. The company offers a wide range of plans, so you’ll have plenty of choices. CARCHEX’s Titanium plan, for example, covers every part of your vehicle except a small list of exclusions. Meanwhile, the Silver plan covers only major components, but high-mileage vehicles are eligible.

Best Overall ★★★★★ Get Quote (877) 253-0058 No. 1 overall, beating the competition in company reputation, coverage options, and customer service.

Should your vehicle need repairs, you’ll be able to take it to any of the thousands pre-approved mechanic shops. CARCHEX will pay the repair facility directly, so you’ll only have to pay your deductible. This company also provides 24/7 roadside assistance, including lockout services, fuel delivery, trip interruption, and more.

What really makes CARCHEX stand out from the crowd are the accolades the company has received from its partners, customers, and other review websites. The Better Business Bureau, for example, gives CARCHEX a perfect A+ score. Learn more about CARCHEX reviews here.

Ultimately, CARCHEX can provide coverage well beyond the limits of the Mitsubishi extended warranty.

Benefits of CARCHEX

Huge range of warranty options

Award-winning company

High customer satisfaction

Endurance

Unlike many auto warranty companies, Endurance is a direct provider, meaning it doesn’t work with other companies to provide coverage. Endurance handles all processes directly, so should something go wrong, you’ll know who to contact.

Best Direct Provider ★★★★★ Get Quote (877) 374-1840 The best option for a direct provider, meaning you work with their team throughout every step of the process.

Endurance also offers a good selection of coverage levels. If you select a Supreme plan, your warranty will be similar to the original Mitsubishi factory warranty. The Supreme plan is exclusionary and only a small number of parts, such as safety restraints, are not covered.

If you own a high-mileage Mitsubishi, you may still qualify for the Select Premier plan, which will cover the engine, transmission, drive axle, electrical components, and various other powertrain parts. This is generous for a high-mileage car, and our “secret shopper” analysis suggests you can secure coverage up to 200,000 miles.

When you first sign up for an Endurance plan, you’ll be provided with a complimentary one-year Endurance Elite membership, which provides roadside assistance and less common benefits. After one year, you’ll have to pay separately for your Elite membership.

The BBB doesn’t rate Endurance, but in the past, we’ve seen it have a B or B+ grade. Learn more about Endurance reviews here.

Benefits of Endurance:

Direct provider

Good high-mileage options

Endurance Elite membership

CarShield

CarShield has provided protection for over 1 million vehicles and is the largest extended auto warranty provider in the U.S.

Most Popular ★★★★☆ Get Quote (800) 563-2761 A great provider with a history of over one million vehicles protected and thousands of customer reviews.

With that many customers, it’s easy to believe there are thousands of customer reviews to read and shape your opinion. On Trustpilot, CarShield was rated four out of five stars. While 68 percent of customer reviews were “excellent”, 13 percent were “bad.” Learn more about CarShield reviews here.

While some auto warranty companies offer only limited coverage for high-mileage cars, CarShield’s Platinum plan provides comprehensive coverage, and high-mileage cars are eligible. CarShield offers coverage up to 200,000 miles, far beyond what you can get with a Mitsubishi extended warranty.

Benefits of CarShield:

Largest extended warranty company in the U.S.

Offers plans up to 200,000 miles

Month-to-month contract options

Take-Away: There Are Plenty Of Options

A Mitsubishi extended warranty from the dealership isn’t your only choice for an extended warranty. Third-party extended warranty companies often provide more extensive or longer coverage at a lower price. We recommend calling several providers and comparing quotes.

FAQs

How long is the Mitsubishi warranty?

The New Vehicle Limited Warranty provides coverage for 5 years/60,00 miles. The powertrain warranty provides coverage for 10 years/100,000 miles.

Are vehicle extended warranties worth it?

Yes, if your car breaks down, an extended warranty could save you from huge repair bills.

Car you negotiate an extended car warranty?

Many third-party warranty providers will work with you in terms of both total costs and payment plans. You may be able to negotiate with some dealerships, but the contracts may be less flexible.