Advertiser Disclosure

Cadillac offers a full line of SUVs and sedans with a design language that truly stands out in a crowd. This is one of the oldest luxury automotive brands, with a long string of innovations behind it.

Competition from European and Asian brands is fierce, however, and Cadillac is no longer among the luxury car brand sales leaders. Though, its warranty has some features that push it above notable rivals. In our 2018 review of 35 new car warranties, we ranked Cadillac’s warranty in the top third, which puts it ahead of Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz but behind Genesis, Jaguar, Infiniti, and Lincoln.

We’ll take an in-depth look at the Cadillac new vehicle limited warranty for 2020 and also show options for extended Cadillac warranty coverage, either from the brand or the aftermarket. There are several reasons to explore the latter option, both for value and convenience. We reviewed a number of the best extended warranties and ranked the top options.

In this article:

Cadillac New Vehicle Warranty

Like many luxury car brands, Cadillac provides bumper-to-bumper coverage for 4 years/50,000 miles, whichever comes first. Cadillac’s warranty surpasses those of Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz in powertrain coverage, however, at 6 years/70,000 miles. For those brands, powertrain coverage ends at 4 years/50,000 miles.

Need more coverage? Motor1 has reviewed over a dozen auto warranty companies

See Our Top Picks >

Cadillac says its warranty covers the entire vehicle, except for routine maintenance. If you sell your Cadillac while it’s still under warranty, any remaining coverage automatically transfers to the new owner for free. That may seem like a small touch, but some brands charge $50 to make the transfer.

Cadillac offers other warranty benefits:

Roadside Assistance

Cadillac’s Roadside Assistance lasts for the same period as its powertrain coverage – 6 years/70,000 miles. Its current program provides:

Towing to the closest Cadillac dealer (from a legal roadway)

Flat tire change (using vehicle’s spare)

Battery jump-start

Vehicle unlock service (costs for a new key and the labor to create it not included)

Trip interruption assistance

Trip routing

Emergency fuel delivery (fuel cost extra)

Parts Warranties

Should you need warranty service on a Cadillac, any parts used will come with their own warranty. Replacement brakes, rotors, alternators, and starters are covered for 2 years/unlimited miles. A longer list of Genuine AC/Delco replacement parts comes with a Lifetime Limited Warranty:

Chassis parts

Electronic fuel pumps

Ignition wire sets

Radiators

Shock absorbers/struts

Wheel bearings/hub bearings

That “lifetime” coverage is for the parts alone. Labor to replace them is covered for 24 months. Labor costs to replace some of those parts mentioned could be high. Be aware that, if a dealer installs the less-expensive AC/Delco Advantage parts, the warranty coverage is 12 months/12,000 miles. It pays to ask which parts are being used.

Corrosion Warranty

You may be too young to remember a time when cars could start having rust problems within a few years, especially in areas that used salt on roads in winter. Dealers used to make a fortune selling undercoating and rustproofing products.

Fortunately, automakers today use very sophisticated and thorough corrosion protection measures in production, and corrosion warranties reflect that progress. Cadillac’s corrosion warranty has two parts covering defects in materials and workmanship:

All body and sheet metal components are warranted against rust for 4 years/50,000 miles.

Any sheet metal that rusts through, causing an actual hole in the sheet metal, is covered for up to 6 years/unlimited miles.

Cadillac says that aftermarket rustproofing products are not needed under this warranty coverage, and that using them “may create an environment which reduces the corrosion resistance built into your vehicle.” What’s more, should the use of aftermarket products lead to rust damage, the Cadillac warranty will not cover it. Bottom line: pass on the rustproofing.

Cadillac Has Reduced Free Routine Service

Back in 2011, Cadillac introduced “Cadillac Shield,” which it billed as “the most comprehensive suite of owner benefits by any luxury automotive brand in the world.” This package included the Premium Care Maintenance program for 4 years/50,000 miles. Cadillac reduced this coverage to 3 years/36,000 miles in 2017, and then to 1 year/12,000 miles in 2019.

That basically means your vehicle’s first oil change, plus a tire rotation, and a multi-point inspection. Cadillac included less powertrain warranty coverage under the old program, at 4 years/50,000 miles. So, while you lose most of the free maintenance, you gain 2 years/20,000 miles in powertrain coverage at a critical stage in the vehicle’s service life. That’s probably a better deal for most customers.

Cadillac offers prepaid maintenance plans that cover the oil changes, tire rotations, and fluid top-offs. Terms run from 24 months/30,000 miles to 180 months/150,000miles. We think your money would be better spent on an extended warranty, for reasons we’ll show.

Cadillac Warranty FAQs

Do Cadillac dealers provide courtesy loaner cars while my vehicle is being repaired?

Cadillac’s courtesy transportation program provides “alternate transportation and/or reimbursement of certain transportation expenses” if your vehicle requires warranty repairs during the 6-year/70,000-mile powertrain coverage period. The company says several transportation options are available. Ask the dealer for details when you are buying your new Cadillac.

I know that some Cadillacs share parts with other General Motors vehicles. Does that mean I can take my Cadillac to a Buick, Chevrolet, or GMC dealer for warranty service?

Cadillac states that warranty repairs must be performed by an Authorized Cadillac dealership, but also says that in an emergency situation, such as when a covered part or Cadillac dealer is not reasonably available, you can take your car to another GM-brand dealer.

How many Cadillac dealers are there in the U.S.?

Cadillac has about 920 Authorized Dealers in the U.S., which is more than any other luxury brand. That can make getting warranty repairs more convenient than for some import luxury brands, which typically have less than half that number of U.S. dealers.

How do I find out if my Cadillac has been involved in a recall?

If your Cadillac is part of a recall, you should receive a written notice within 60 days of the recall announcement. If you hear about a recall in the news, for example, you can visit the U.S. Department of Transportation or Cadillac Owner Center and enter your vehicle identification number (VIN) to check its status.

Extended Warranty Plans for Cadillacs

Cadillac offers a choice of the Cadillac Extended Limited Warranty or the Cadillac Platinum Protection Plan. These are two very different programs, with different benefits and costs, so it pays to understand them before you visit the dealership to buy a new car.

Option 1: Cadillac Extended Limited Warranty

The Cadillac Extended Limited Warranty is exactly what it sounds like: an extension of the vehicle’s original bumper-to-bumper limited warranty coverage to match the powertrain limited warranty’s 6-year/70,000-mile coverage. That means it adds 24 months/20,000 miles to the warranty.

The coverage is exactly the same as the original warranty – this is a pure extension of benefits, and there is no deductible to pay for covered repairs. When you buy this plan, the cost can be included in your vehicle financing. In addition, because it simply extends the original factory warranty, it is fully transferable.

There is one catch: If you want this coverage, you must purchase it when you buy your new Cadillac. Also, it is important to note that this warranty extension does not cover routine vehicle maintenance. That includes brake components, which, depending on your driving conditions, may need routine service or replacement during this coverage period.

Option 2: Cadillac Warranty Protection Plan

If you skip the Cadillac Extended Limited Warranty, you can’t buy it later. You can instead purchase the Cadillac Platinum Protection Plan, which is actually a “vehicle service contract.” For Cadillac, this is provided by AMT Warranty Corp., except in Florida, where the administrator is Wesco Insurance Company.

This plan is fairly comprehensive, covering 1,000+ parts. Coverage starts at $1,585 and is available in four intervals:

24 months/24,000 miles

36 months/36,000 miles

48 months/48,000 miles

60 months/60,000 miles

You may buy one of these plans at any time up to the car being 84 months old or having 100,000 miles. For example, you could buy the Cadillac Extended Limited Warranty when the vehicle is new and then, if you’re keeping it longer, get a Platinum Protection Plan when the 6-year/70,000-mile factory warranty expires. The Platinum Protection Plans are transferable and can be canceled at any time.

How Much Does A Cadillac Extended Warranty Cost?

Cadillac makes it easy to get an estimate for a Platinum Protection Plan online. You simply select your Cadillac model, indicate two-wheel or all-wheel drive, and then select the coverage period. The online warranty sales tool can’t be used by residents of California, Florida, Iowa, and Maryland. Customers should see a Cadillac dealer for warranty sales in those states.

For example, coverage for the 2020 XT4 compact crossover with all-wheel drive starts at $1,756.55 for 2 years/24,000 miles and goes up to $3,904.50 for 5 years/60,000 miles. This pricing tool shows you how much you save if paying for the warranty all at once, and also the monthly payments if you pay for it over time.

Do You Need A Cadillac Extended Warranty?

Cadillac once billed itself as “The Standard of the World.” Unfortunately, Cadillac reliability tells a different story today. Looking at the J.D. Power Vehicle Dependability Study from 2019, which surveyed owners of three-year-old vehicles, Cadillac ranked in the bottom 10 of 31 brands.

Consumer Reports put Cadillac last among 30 brands it studied for reliability. Its survey covered model years 2000-2019, plus some 2020 models.

So, should you get an extended warranty? Our recommendation is yes, it seems like a good idea for a Cadillac.

Cadillac Repair Costs

In promoting its Platinum Protection Plans, Cadillac made the bold move to show average repair costs on its own website. These include:

Repair/Replacement Cost Engine $8,352 Transmission $4,421 Air conditioning system $1,297 Rack and pinion steering $1,273 Fuel pump $993 Alternator $861 Front suspension control arm $768 Starter $609

Those figures are not based on a particular Cadillac model, but rather on national claims experience of the warranty plan administrator from January 1, 2015 to September 8, 2017. It includes the disclaimer: “Actual repair costs vary depending on type of repairs required.”

Also, those repairs were made at Cadillac dealers. You can consult RepairPal to get average repair costs for particular models, performed at independent shops.

Is A Third-Party Extended Warranty A Better Value?

Cadillac’s choice of purchasing an extended warranty when you buy your vehicle or a Platinum Protection Plan service contract at some point afterward seems appealing. However, it’s also worth exploring third-party warranty options.

While the aftermarket does not offer a true extension of the Cadillac factory warranty, it does offer a multitude of plans that are competitive with Cadillac’s Platinum Protection Plans. Using Cadillac’s online pricing tool, it’s easy to get a price that you could then compare to an aftermarket plan.

Cadillac even lets you download a sample contract, which you could compare to a sample contract from one of our recommended providers. One advantage of the aftermarket plans is that you could buy a powertrain-only option, which could cost less than Cadillac’s service contracts. Also, our top picks among aftermarket warranty companies can offer more comprehensive plans, as well as higher mileage limits.

Final Thoughts On Cadillac’s Warranty

With about 920 dealers across the U.S., Cadillac offers more service points than other luxury car brands. However, an aftermarket warranty enables access to more than 30,000 repair facilities, including independent shops, franchises, and national chains.

You'll also find that top aftermarket warranties easily match Cadillac’s additional benefits, such as roadside assistance, towing, rental car allowance, and trip interruption coverage. The latter reimburses you for lodging and meal costs if you’re more than 100 miles from home while you wait for a covered repair.

Contact one of our top warranty providers, and start comparison shopping before you buy a Cadillac.