2019 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid: Pros And Cons

A dominant force in a dying segment.

With the current success of crossovers and SUVs, minivans don't dominate the market like they once did. But the 2019 Chrysler Pacifica is a minivan worth considering.

Plug It In:

2019 chrysler pacifica hybrid limited review near perfect 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited Review: Near Perfect
2017 chrysler pacifica hybrid first drive 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid First Drive: Electrify the whole famn damily

The Pacifica is a stylish and spacious alternative to the traditional SUV, with an available plug-in hybrid powertrain (like the one tested here) that offers up to 30 miles per gallon on the highway. You might want to cross that crossover off your list and consider a Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid instead.

Pros

2019 Chrysler Pacifica: Pros And Cons

The Pacifica plug-in is the first and only hybrid minivan on sale in the States. With a naturally aspirated 3.6-liter V6 and a 16-kilowatt-hour battery pack powering a pair of electric motors, the Pacifica produces 260 horsepower and can drive up to 32 miles on battery power alone (but more on that in the next section). That hybrid setup yields a return of 80 MPGe, or 30 miles per gallon combined, besting every other minivan in the class.

2019 Chrysler Pacifica: Pros And Cons

The Chrysler Pacifica PHEV can drive up to 32 miles on battery power alone (though, there’s no dedicated EV mode). That's better than almost every comparable plug-in crossover on sale. Only the upcoming Toyota RAV4 Prime (39 miles) is better. Pair that with a 16.5-gallon fuel tank, and the Pacifica Hybrid offers a total of 520 miles of total driving range – more than 100 miles better than the next-best gas-powered Pacifica.

2019 Chrysler Pacifica: Pros And Cons

Even with the addition of a floor-mounted battery pack, the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid isn't lacking space. The Pacifica's massive 140.5 cubic feet of maximum cargo capacity nearly matches that of the Honda Odyssey (140.7 cubic feet), and its 165 cubic feet of passenger volume bests the Honda (160.1) by a few cubes.

Save Thousands On A New Chrysler Pacifica
Chrysler Pacifica
MSRP $ 28,730
MSRP $ 28,730
Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with
Motor1.com Car Buying Service
SEE PRICING

Cons

2019 Chrysler Pacifica: Pros And Cons

The 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid starts at $40,245. Versus comparable crossovers, the base Touring Plus model isn't that expensive. The range-topping 35th Anniversary Limited edition, though, is the priciest of the bunch, asking $46,490. Our tester – a Limited model with the optional S Appearance package ($795), the advanced safety package ($995), and the panoramic sunroof ($1,795) – tops out at $50,875 after options. The only reprieve for customers is that the Pacifica Hybrid is eligible for a $7,500 tax credit from the federal government, which brings the price down significantly.

2019 Chrysler Pacifica: Pros And Cons

The Pacifica Hybrid uses the same 3.6-liter V6 from the standard Pacifica. Only here that engine runs on the more efficient Atkinson cycle and uses an electrically variable transmission instead of a nine-speed automatic. But even with two electric motors, the V6 is loud and clunky. Attempting to get the minivan up to speed yields unpleasant sounds from under hood, audible from all three rows.

2019 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid: Pros And Cons

Because of the floor-mounted battery pack, the Pacifica Hybrid loses one major feature that gives the pure gas-powered model a slight advantage: Chrysler’s signature “Stow ‘N Go” storage. Rather than being able to fold the second row of seats into the floor, you have to take them out entirely. The Pacifica Hybrid also loses the “Stow ‘N Vac” vacuum in the trunk.

Competitors

2019 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid 35th Anniversary Limited Edition

Engine 3.6-liter V6, twin electric motors
Output 260 Horsepower
Transmission eCVT
Drive Type Front-Wheel Drive
Battery Lithium-ion, 16.6 kilowatt-hours
Weight 4,987 Pounds
Fuel Economy 32 MPG / 82 MPGe
EV Range 32 Miles
Charge Type 110 Volt / 240 Volt
Seating Capacity 7
Cargo Volume 32.3 / 87.5 / 140.5 Cubic Feet
Base Price $40,245
As-Tested Price $50,875 (before $7,500 federal tax credit)

Gallery: 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid: Pros And Cons

2019 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid: Pros And Cons
35 Photos
2019 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid: Pros And Cons 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid: Pros And Cons 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid: Pros And Cons 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid: Pros And Cons 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid: Pros And Cons 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid: Pros And Cons 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid: Pros And Cons

Chrysler Pacifica

Chrysler Pacifica
Explore Reviews

More photos

20 Best Cars And Trucks We Reviewed In 2019
20 Best Cars And Trucks We Reviewed In 2019
2019 Chrysler Pacifica and Dodge Grand Caravan 35th Anniversary Editions
2019 Chrysler Pacifica and Dodge Grand Caravan 35th Anniversary Editions
2019 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid: Review
2019 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid: Review
2019 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid S Appearance Package
2019 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid S Appearance Package
2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid: Review
2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid: Review
Conan O'Brien Waymo Chrysler Pacifica Video
Conan O'Brien Waymo Chrysler Pacifica Video