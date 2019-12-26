Comfort ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 7/10

The Jetta GLI's cabin doesn't look great, but it does get high marks for passenger space. Your six-foot-tall author found plenty of space from the driver's seat; legroom is better than in the Honda Civic Si, and the GLI's 38.5 inches of front headroom bests the Honda by two inches (36.5 inches), as well.

The GLI's backseat is roomy as well. Its 37.4 inches of legroom and 37.2 inches of headroom once again best the Civic. And it's quiet, too. Only a tiny bit of road noise penetrates the cabin. If there's anything to complain about, the suspension feels a touch too tight. The adaptive dampers on the range-topping Autobahn model might alleviate some of that stiffness.

The GLI’s ergonomics, much like the base Jetta, are very good. The steering position is comfortable and easy to adjust, Volkswagen positioned the pedals perfectly, and the touchscreen infotainment system even angles a bit toward the driver, making it easier to reach. The problem with this particular spec is that the seats wear a pretty basic black cloth finish, which makes them feel stiff and cheap. There is a nicer leather seating surface option, but it's only available on the range-topping Autobahn trim.