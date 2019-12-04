Advertiser Disclosure

After you buy a vehicle, you have a vital decision to make about what type of warranty coverage you want. All GMC vehicles come with a standard factory warranty, but for some people, that’s not enough protection. Below, we review what’s included in your GMC warranty to help you determine if you need something more.

In this article:

GMC Warranty Overview

Once you’ve picked out your GMC vehicle for its great towing capacity, engine, and trailering equipment, it’s time to get a good hard look at the warranty coverage. All new vehicles come with standard coverage, otherwise known as GMC Pro Grade Protection, which includes:

Bumper-To-Bumper Limited Warranty

Powertrain Limited Warranty

Corrosion Protection

Rust-Through Protection

Roadside assistance for 5 years or 60,000 miles

Courtesy transportation for 5 Years or 60,000 miles

Complimentary first maintenance visit

You don’t have to do anything to receive this coverage. It comes with every new purchase or leased GMC vehicle. Keep in mind that a GMC warranty won’t cover damage caused by an accident, improper maintenance, or misuse. If you use non-branded parts that create a problem, there is no coverage for that either.

Let’s break down each plan under GMC’s warranty to see what’s included and what’s not.

Bumper-To-Bumper Limited Warranty (3 Years/36,000 Miles)

GMC provides a bumper-to-bumper warranty with no deductible. It covers the entire vehicle for repairs – including parts and labor – with only a short list of exclusions. The covered components are guaranteed against defects in workmanship or material. This warranty also provides towing to the dealership. If you sell the vehicle, it transfers automatically if still within the term length.

Powertrain Limited Warranty (5 Years/60,000 Miles)

The fully transferable powertrain warranty covers the essential systems of your vehicle with no deductible. For both the GMC 2500 and 3500 Series Heavy Duty (HD) trucks with Duramax turbodiesel engines, the coverage is automatically extended to a 5-year/100,000-mile plan.

Parts covered with the powertrain warranty include:

Engine

Transmission/transaxle

Transfer case

Drive systems (axle shafts, bearings, propeller shafts, universal joints, and constant velocity joints)

The following exclusions apply to GMC’s powertrain warranty:

Sensors

Wiring

Connectors

Hoses

Electrical connectors

Clutch

Pressure plate

Transmission control module

For more information about exclusions, refer to the Limited Warranty and Owner Assistance Information booklet.

Corrosion Protection (3 Years/36,000 Miles)

This warranty covers all of the body and sheet metal components of your vehicle from corrosion. With the warranty, GMC recommends refraining from applying any extra rust-inhibiting material to the vehicle.

Rust-Through Protection (6 Years/100,000 Miles)

This coverage handles repairs should the body sheet metal rust through and form a hole. For the first three years, corrosion is specifically covered under the previous warranty and should prevent a hole from wearing through if repairs are made promptly.

Complimentary Maintenance Visit

The first maintenance appointment for a new GMC vehicle is covered as part of the warranty plan. On 2019 cars and trucks, the coverage is only for one visit, but 2017 and 2018 vehicles receive coverage for the first two visits. During a maintenance appointment, coverage includes an oil change, tire rotation, and vehicle inspection.

If you’ve recently purchased a used vehicle and want to see if the factory GMC warranty is still valid, you can look up this information on the automaker’s website. Simply create an account in GMC’s My Owner Center to look up the warranty status.

Do You Need Extended Coverage On Your GMC?

As your factory GMC warranty plans expire – or ideally, long before that – you need to decide what to do next. An extended warranty is a way to protect your vehicle in the long run, but it’s important to choose great coverage. The following questions should help you determine if a GMC extended warranty is right for you.

Are You Keeping Your Car?

If you plan to keep your vehicle for a long time, you want to make sure you have the coverage you need to avoid expensive repairs. On the other hand, you don’t necessarily want to write off a warranty if you plan to sell the vehicle. In fact, an extended warranty that is transferable can help make your vehicle more appealing to potential buyers.

GMC Reliability and Cost of Repairs

GMC is ranked 3 out of 5 in terms of reliability by RepairPal. This puts the automaker at 22nd out of 32 ranked car brands, so you see it’s not considered one of the most dependable manufacturers. The question probably isn’t whether or not you will experience an issue. It’s how expensive that issue will be.

Some GMC repairs you might encounter over the life of your vehicle include:

Do You Have The Money To Cover Repairs?

The repair costs above are simply estimates. The table doesn’t show figures for more expensive repairs, like the replacement of your engine or transmission. If your vehicle has a few issues in a short period of time, you might very quickly find yourself with thousands of dollars in car repairs trying to figure out how you are going to pay for them.

If, after answering these questions, you find that a GMC extended warranty is the best option for you, it’s time to consider where you are going to buy the coverage. Thankfully, you have several great choices.

GMC Extended Limited Warranty

The obvious choice is to go with the factory-backed extended warranty. For many people, this option is a no-brainer, mainly because the warranty is actually an extension of the factory bumper-to-bumper coverage offered by General Motors (GM), the parent company of GMC. Instead of receiving 3 years or 36,000 miles of factory coverage, you can pay extra to extend the GMC warranty to 5 years or 60,000 miles.

With the extended warranty, there is no deductible, and the entire vehicle is covered other than listed exclusions. Vehicles in California, Maine, Minnesota, and Florida are not eligible for coverage.

GMC Protection Plans

Along with the Extended Limited Warranty, GMC offers Protection Plans that are more similar to the extended warranties offered by most manufacturers. More than 1,000 parts are covered, including the engine, transmission, and drive axle. Term lengths range from 2 years or 24,000 miles to 5 years or 60,000 miles.

The Protection Plans come with perks like rental car reimbursement, towing services, trip interruption coverage, and lockout services.

On top of these plans, GMC also offers:

GAP Coverage

Tire & Wheel Protection

Appearance Guard

Pre-Paid Maintenance

All of these are available for an additional fee and must be purchased at the dealership.

Limitations and Exclusions

Before you decide to head to the dealership, there are a few more things you want to consider. First of all, GM has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), but on the same website, it earned a one-star rating with consumers. In the past 12 months alone, there have been 243 complaints, many of which are related to warranty coverage.

These complaints could be a result of vehicle owners simply not understanding the warranty coverage. You will need to read through your contract or supplied information yourself to fully understand what is and isn’t included.

Here are a few of the parts not covered by GMC Protection Plans:

Battery

Transmission clutch assembly

Audio equipment and speakers

Carpet/upholstery

Brake drums and rotors

Exhaust components

The following exclusions also apply to a GMC extended warranty or Protection Plan:

Repairs must be done by an authorized GM dealership, which includes GMC, Chevrolet, Buick, and Cadillac.

Having any parts replaced outside of the dealership can void your warranty.

If a breakdown occurs because of a lack of regular maintenance, you aren’t covered.

Benefits Of A Third-Party Extended Warranty

As you examine your options, you may want to look into third-party warranty companies. These providers most commonly act as brokers, offering a variety of coverage plans from various warranty administrators. There are also third-party companies that are direct providers.

Some of the benefits to using a reputable third-party organization include:

Complete protection: Third-party warranties provide just as much coverage as dealer-backed warranties, if not more. You can choose the protection plan that covers the components you want.

Third-party warranties provide just as much coverage as dealer-backed warranties, if not more. You can choose the protection plan that covers the components you want. No dealership markup: Dealers sometimes mark up the price of a warranty. Many also require you to purchase your extended warranty at the time of the vehicle purchase, which doesn’t give you much time to consider your options. Although, this is not the case with GMC.

Dealers sometimes mark up the price of a warranty. Many also require you to purchase your extended warranty at the time of the vehicle purchase, which doesn’t give you much time to consider your options. Although, this is not the case with GMC. Flexible repair options: Third-party companies allow you to have your vehicle repaired at other repair shops aside from the dealership.

Third-party companies allow you to have your vehicle repaired at other repair shops aside from the dealership. Buy anytime: You can purchase an extended warranty before your factory GMC warranty expires or long afterward. Most of the time, you will receive a lower price when you purchase earlier.

You can purchase an extended warranty before your factory GMC warranty expires or long afterward. Most of the time, you will receive a lower price when you purchase earlier. Additional perks: Many plans provide benefits such as roadside assistance, towing services, rental cars, and trip interruption services. Read through the terms of the plans you are considering to ensure you get what you need.

How To Pick A Third-Party Warranty For Your GMC

We’ve already done the research on the top third-party warranty companies in the industry. Here are some of the factors we looked at to determine which company had the best extended warranty:

Term length

Company reputation

Coverage and exclusions

Number of mechanics to choose from

Claims process

Ability to cancel coverage

Ability to transfer coverage

Quotes process

Protect Your GMC

Once you’ve decided that an extended warranty is what you need for your GMC vehicle, you have plenty of options available to you. We recommend that you reach out to several different companies to find the coverage and terms that fit your needs. With proper planning, you won’t have to worry about unexpected repair costs in the future.