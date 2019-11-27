Advertiser Disclosure

Purchasing a Nissan is a safe bet for many car buyers. The company’s fleet of cars, trucks, and SUVs is among the most popular and most reliable on the market today. Should an issue arise after purchasing a new Nissan, the company’s standard 3-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty will cover most repairs.

In this article:

But a 3-year/36,000-mile factory warranty is on the shorter end of warranty duration when compared across all automakers in the United States, and once the factory warranty expires, you’re responsible for the cost of any repairs. Purchasing an extended warranty can protect you from unexpected repair costs and ensure that your vehicle keeps running.

Below, we’ll review all of Nissan’s extended warranty options as well as other plans provided by reputable third-party providers. We’ve researched the top extended warranty companies based on company reputation, customer service, coverage, and additional perks, and recommend the following for Nissan owners:

Overview: Nissan Extended Warranty Options

Nissan offers its customers three extended warranty options, also called Extended Protection Plans. These range from the baseline Powertrain Preferred plan, which covers repairs on over 839 components, to the Silver Preferred plan, which covers an additional 690+ components. Nissan’s flagship plan, the Gold Preferred, covers basically everything that could go wrong with your vehicle, except for routine maintenance and a short list of excluded components.

The extended service plans are valid for up to 8 years/120,000 miles, whichever comes first, once the initial factory Nissan warranty expires. For full coverage details and limitations, refer to the complete Extended Protection Plan agreement.

Gold Preferred

The Gold Preferred plan is Nissan’s highest level of coverage and protects virtually every component in your vehicle. The only items not covered are regular maintenance (wiper blades, tires, lights, batteries, etc.), cosmetic damage, and physical damage.

Silver Preferred

The Silver Preferred plan covers all the components described in the Powertrain Preferred plan, plus 690+ additional components and three extra benefits listed below:

Transmission: Oil cooler and transfer control unit

Oil cooler and transfer control unit Rear-wheel drive and four-wheel drive: Companion flanges

Companion flanges Steering: Power steering pump and reservoir tank, and belts and hoses

Power steering pump and reservoir tank, and belts and hoses Suspension: Rear axle beam and electric adjustable shock absorbers

Rear axle beam and electric adjustable shock absorbers Electrical: Manually and mechanically operated switches, motors, sensors, driver information display and module, keyless entry, automatic speed control, OEM anti-theft system, Nissan-supplied audio system components, mobile entertainment systems, and navigational systems

Manually and mechanically operated switches, motors, sensors, driver information display and module, keyless entry, automatic speed control, OEM anti-theft system, Nissan-supplied audio system components, mobile entertainment systems, and navigational systems Brakes: Anti-lock braking system, belts, and hoses

Anti-lock braking system, belts, and hoses Nissan air conditioning (OEM only): Temperature control programmer, blower motor, heater core, belts, and hoses

Temperature control programmer, blower motor, heater core, belts, and hoses Emergency travel/trip interruption benefits: Alternative transportation, meals, and lodging covered up to $500 per claim should a mechanical breakdown occur 1000 miles or more away from home

Alternative transportation, meals, and lodging covered up to $500 per claim should a mechanical breakdown occur 1000 miles or more away from home Towing: Reimbursement up to $100 per claim for towing to the nearest participating Nissan dealer

Reimbursement up to $100 per claim for towing to the nearest participating Nissan dealer Car rental reimbursement: Reimbursement up to $35 per day for rental cars (up to five days) and $175 per breakdown

Powertrain Preferred

The Powertrain Preferred plan covers the cost of repair or replacement due to mechanical breakdown on the parts listed below:

Engine: All internal components

All internal components Transmission: All components except oil cooler and transfer control unit

All components except oil cooler and transfer control unit Front-wheel drive: All components of final drive housing, seals and gaskets, and constant velocity joints (excludes constant velocity boots)

All components of final drive housing, seals and gaskets, and constant velocity joints (excludes constant velocity boots) Rear-wheel drive and four-wheel drive: All components of rear wheel drive axle housing, seals and gaskets, constant velocity joints (excludes constant velocity boots), and more

All components of rear wheel drive axle housing, seals and gaskets, constant velocity joints (excludes constant velocity boots), and more Suspension: Upper and lower control arms and bushings, upper and lower ball joints, hubs, king pins and bearings, and more

Upper and lower control arms and bushings, upper and lower ball joints, hubs, king pins and bearings, and more Electrical: Covers selected motors and sensors and all wiring harnesses (refer to the full agreement for a complete list)

Covers selected motors and sensors and all wiring harnesses (refer to the full agreement for a complete list) Fuel system: Fuel pump(s), fuel tank and lines, seals and gaskets, control units, and more

Fuel pump(s), fuel tank and lines, seals and gaskets, control units, and more Steering: All components of steering gear housing, seals and gaskets, steering pump, main and upper shafts of steering column, and more

All components of steering gear housing, seals and gaskets, steering pump, main and upper shafts of steering column, and more Brakes: Disc calipers, hydraulic valves, master cylinder, seals and gaskets, and more

Disc calipers, hydraulic valves, master cylinder, seals and gaskets, and more Nissan air conditioning (OEM only): Covers selected components such as compressor, condenser, and evaporator (refer to the full agreement for a complete list)

Covers selected components such as compressor, condenser, and evaporator (refer to the full agreement for a complete list) 24-hour emergency roadside assistance: Up to $100 per claim for towing, tire services, fuel delivery, locksmith, and battery jumpstart with no deductible required

The Fine Print About Nissan Extended Warranties

Transferability: You may transfer your extended warranty for a nominal fee to the new owner if you decide to sell your vehicle.

You may transfer your extended warranty for a nominal fee to the new owner if you decide to sell your vehicle. Deductible: You may choose between a $0 or $100 deductible per visit. The $0 option will have a higher monthly premium than the $100 deductible option.

You may choose between a $0 or $100 deductible per visit. The $0 option will have a higher monthly premium than the $100 deductible option. Dealership Specific: Your car must be serviced at an authorized Nissan dealership rather than a local car repair shop.

Your car must be serviced at an authorized Nissan dealership rather than a local car repair shop. No paying up front: Nissan will pay the dealership directly for the repairs, so there is no need to pay up front and wait for reimbursement later, except for the $100 deductible, if you select that option.

Nissan will pay the dealership directly for the repairs, so there is no need to pay up front and wait for reimbursement later, except for the $100 deductible, if you select that option. Flexible terms: Nissan offers a wide range of term options for both new and pre-owned vehicles. However, if your extended coverage is bundled with the rest of your car’s financing, that also means you’re paying interest on the extended warranty and will see a higher monthly payment.

How Much Will A Nissan Extended Warranty Cost?

There are multiple factors that contribute to the final cost of a Nissan extended warranty, such as:

Type of coverage: The more comprehensive your warranty coverage, the more your monthly premium will cost.

The more comprehensive your warranty coverage, the more your monthly premium will cost. Mileage and age: Older or high-mileage vehicles will have a more expensive extended warranty cost because of the increased likelihood that some parts will experience a mechanical breakdown.

Older or high-mileage vehicles will have a more expensive extended warranty cost because of the increased likelihood that some parts will experience a mechanical breakdown. Deductible: Extended warranties with a deductible will have a lower monthly premium.

Extended warranties with a deductible will have a lower monthly premium. Model: Some models are known to experience more mechanical breakdowns than other available models.

Average Cost of Nissan Repairs

You should expect to pay around $500 a year for repair and maintenance costs on your Nissan. As your vehicle gets older, however, the number of mechanical breakdowns could increase. These breakdowns can be costly to repair directly out of pocket.

Best Extended Warranty Providers For Your Nissan

Nissan’s extended warranty is not your only option when it comes to protecting your vehicle from unexpected repairs. You can find similar extended warranty plans with more flexibility and possibly lower rates from a number of third-party warranty providers. We’ve researched and reviewed the 12 most popular extended warranty companies based on a variety of different criteria such as company reputation, customer service, coverage options, and additional perks in order to give you the best recommendations.

Best Overall: CARCHEX

We gave CARCHEX our highest recommendation because it scored near the top in every category we researched, and was the best ranking extended warranty provider for company reputation, customer service, and coverage options.

Some of the benefits of CARCHEX include:

Low monthly payments: The average monthly coverage cost for an extended warranty for a Nissan vehicle is $65* with CARCHEX.

The average monthly coverage cost for an extended warranty for a Nissan vehicle is $65* with CARCHEX. Customized quotes: The quote you receive is based on your unique driving habits, budget, and coverage needs.

The quote you receive is based on your unique driving habits, budget, and coverage needs. Repair shop flexibility: CARCHEX doesn’t limit you to just your car’s dealership. Choose any repair shop that you trust.

CARCHEX doesn’t limit you to just your car’s dealership. Choose any repair shop that you trust. 30-Day Money Back Guarantee: If you change your mind about purchasing an extended warranty, CARCHEX will provide a refund.

If you change your mind about purchasing an extended warranty, CARCHEX will provide a refund. Superior customer service: The Better Business Bureau (BBB) gives CARCHEX an A+ rating for handling customer complaints.

CARCHEX’s Vehicle Protection Plans make it easy to find the coverage that’s right for your situation.

Titanium: As the highest level of coverage, this level provides up to 10 years of bumper-to-bumper protection except for a short list of exclusions such as regular maintenance.

As the highest level of coverage, this level provides up to 10 years of bumper-to-bumper protection except for a short list of exclusions such as regular maintenance. Platinum: This level provides up to 10 years of the best stated-component coverage.

This level provides up to 10 years of the best stated-component coverage. Gold: This level protects the components in all of your vehicle’s major systems for up to 10 years and is a great choice for vehicles over 60,000 miles.

This level protects the components in all of your vehicle’s major systems for up to 10 years and is a great choice for vehicles over 60,000 miles. Silver: This level protects the essential components on your vehicle’s major systems for up to seven years and is the best choice for vehicles with high mileage.

This level protects the essential components on your vehicle’s major systems for up to seven years and is the best choice for vehicles with high mileage. Bronze: This level provides up to six years of coverage against the most common and expensive repairs, particularly to the engine and transmission.

To learn more about our Best Overall pick and get a free quote, contact CARCHEX by calling 877-253-0058 or answering a few easy questions online.

Most Popular: CarShield

CarShield has been serving customers since 2005, and its popularity continues to grow. They’ve protected over one million vehicles, have paid out over one billion dollars in claims, and have been featured on ESPN, Speed Channel, HGTV, CNN, TBS, NHL Network, BET, CNBC, and more. The company has over 5,000 reviews on Trustpilot, the vast majority of which are positive, and year after year CarShield continues to grow in market share.

There are many perks to choosing CarShield as your extended warranty provider including:

Repair facility of your choice

24/7 roadside assistance

Rental car reimbursement

Courtesy towing if your car breaks down

Flexible payment plans with no fixed-year terms

To see if a CarShield plan is right for your Nissan, visit the website or call 800-563-2761.

Best Direct Provider: Endurance

Purchasing an extended warranty from Endurance is a solid decision if you value peace of mind when processing claims. As a direct administrator of the warranty plans it offers, Endurance works directly with you and the repair shop to pay for your car’s repairs. Endurance also offers 36-month payment plans, which are some of the longest payment plans available and will help keep your monthly payment low.

Additionally, Endurance was recently ranked #19 on Crain’s Chicago Fast 50 List as one of the fastest growing companies in Chicago for the second year in a row.

Coverage options include:

Select Premier: Ideal for high mileage vehicles

Ideal for high mileage vehicles Secure: The most budget-friendly plan

The most budget-friendly plan Secure Plus: Provides fast coverage and a shorter waiting period than the Secure plan

Provides fast coverage and a shorter waiting period than the Secure plan Superior: Protects most of your vehicle’s components

Protects most of your vehicle’s components Supreme: Comprehensive coverage for total peace of mind

While there are no maximum term lengths specified on Endurance’s website, our “secret shopper” analysis found quotes as long as 8 years/125,000 miles.

For a free quote from Endurance, visit the website or call 855-465-2715.

Our Third-Party Extended Warranty Company Honorable Mentions

In addition to these three providers, there are a few others worth contacting to get a free quote, including:

autopom! – Best Quotes and Claims Process

Protect My Car – Long Payment Terms

AA Auto Protection – Most Years in Business

*Figure accurate as of May 2017. Average monthly coverage cost is based on the average total price of the Vehicle Protection Plan over a four year coverage period. Actual monthly payments will vary per plan’s payment policy. Individual pricing is subject to change based on the combination of make, model, year, and mileage as well as coverage level and term length.