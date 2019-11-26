Advertiser Disclosure

If you have recently rolled off the lot in your new Subaru, you know that you have protection with the basic factory warranty. But what happens when it expires? Will you still have the coverage you need, or should you look into getting a Subaru extended warranty? In order to keep repair costs at a minimum, it makes sense to review the options.

In this article:

Let’s explore what the standard Subaru warranty gets you, why you might need extended coverage, and what providers you should consider when shopping for the best protection.

What’s Covered With A Subaru Factory Warranty?

All new Subaru vehicles come with a manufacturer’s warranty. This coverage is made up of several individual warranties with varying term lengths.

New Vehicle Limited Warranty (3 Years/36,000 Miles)

This limited warranty is also referred to as bumper-to-bumper protection. It’s designed to protect the vehicle from any defects in materials or workmanship. Coverage includes:

Most components and parts, with a small list of exclusions including the tires and regular vehicle maintenance

All Subaru optional accessories

Adjustment services once during the warranty period

Powertrain Limited Warranty (5 Years/60,000 Miles)

The powertrain warranty protects all of the essential systems of your Subaru, including:

Engine

Engine block and all internal parts

Valve trains and cylinder heads

Timing belts, gears, and cover

Oil pump, pan, gaskets, and seals

Flywheel

Water pump

Exhaust and intake manifolds

Transaxle case, including the internal parts

Electronic transmission control unit

Torque converter

Axle shaft and constant velocity joints (excluding boots)

Gaskets, seals, and wheel bearings

Propeller shaft

Wear Item Limited Warranty (3 Years/36,000 Miles)

This warranty covers the repair or replacement of items that wear, including:

Brake pad/shoe linings

Clutch linings

Wiper blades

Rust Perforation Limited Warranty (5 Years/Unlimited Mileage)

Because this warranty doesn’t depend on mileage, owners can take their vehicles in for any issue within the first five years. The coverage only applies to perforation caused by corrosion from the inside out. If there is a rusted hole in one of your Subaru’s sheet metal panels, the automaker takes care of the repair. That means that exterior scratches or dents that rust are not covered.

Seat Belt Lifetime Limited Warranty

Subaru covers any seat belt that fails to function correctly during normal use for the life of the vehicle. Cosmetic issues such as color fading are not part of the warranty.

What Doesn’t The Subaru Warranty Cover?

Many people assume that bumper-to-bumper coverage means everything on the vehicle is covered, but that simply isn’t true. Here are the exceptions in the Subaru warranty:

Parts with warranties: Some components have a separate warranty, such as tires.

Some components have a separate warranty, such as tires. Deterioration: Cosmetic concerns and routine maintenance aren’t covered.

Cosmetic concerns and routine maintenance aren’t covered. Damage from improper repairs or the use of unauthorized parts: This includes the removal or installation of parts when you receive service that isn’t authorized by Subaru.

This includes the removal or installation of parts when you receive service that isn’t authorized by Subaru. Damage from abuse, accident, fire, or neglect: Your insurance policy would cover these incidents with the appropriate coverage, but a warranty does not.

Your insurance policy would cover these incidents with the appropriate coverage, but a warranty does not. Damage from lack of maintenance: If you don’t maintain your Subaru properly by undergoing routine services, the warranty won’t cover resulting damages.

If you don’t maintain your Subaru properly by undergoing routine services, the warranty won’t cover resulting damages. Using the vehicle in competitive sports: If you decide to race your Subaru, the warranty doesn’t cover repairs.

Subaru Warranty Limitations

While the factory warranty may provide you with peace of mind, know that there are some additional stipulations:

To receive coverage for replacements or repairs, you must take your vehicle to a Subaru dealership. Only the original parts to the Subaru, installed by the dealer, are covered by the warranty. Once the term expires, the driver must pay for any further out of pocket repairs.

Subaru Repair Costs

Subaru factory warranties are relatively comprehensive, but what should you do when your coverage expires? RepairPal ranks Subaru at a 3.5 out of 5.0 on the reliability scale. That designation places it at 14th out of 32 car models, which is better than average.

Still, you will likely encounter some mechanical problems with your Subaru at some point. Typically, this happens after the first few years when the warranty has already expired. So, let’s take a look at some of the average Subaru repair costs to see what you might be facing.

Repair Cost Lower Ball Joint Replacement $91 to $633 Timing Belt Replacement $238 to $729 Clutch Replacement $676 to $2,281 Head Gasket Replacement $927 to $2,803

Are these repairs you want to pay for out of pocket? Even if you only face one of these problems, taking care of the cost yourself could leave you scrambling. These prices don’t factor in when something happens to a significant component, either, such as the engine or transmission.

Subaru Extended Warranty

Once your factory warranty ends, there are a number of options available to you for additional protection. First, of course, is Subaru’s own extended warranty option: the Added Security® plans. Here, you have the choice of two plans, each with their own benefits.

Plan Term Length Coverage Details Classic 8 years/100,000 miles or 10 years/120,000 miles This warranty covers all major components and includes additional perks such as towing services and car rentals. Gold 8 years/100,000 miles or 10 years/120,000 miles Add more protection with coverage for your vehicle's air conditioning, steering, electrical components, and brakes. This plan is transferable and has the option of a $0 deductible.

While both of these service contracts may look appealing, there are some significant downsides to consider:

You still need to have all of the work done by a Subaru dealer. This might be a problem while traveling or if you already have a preferred mechanic. The price tends to be higher with dealer warranties because there is no competition. Plus, if you purchase this coverage when you buy the vehicle and roll it into your financing, you are going to pay interest on it.

Dealer vs. Third-Party Extended Warranty Comparison Table

If you want protection from mechanical breakdowns, but you don’t want to visit the dealership every time you need a repair, then it’s time to evaluate your other choices for coverage. We’ve already done a side-by-side comparison of the top third-party brands and found a few that we highly recommend.

Subaru Extended Warranty vs. CARCHEX Here's a quick comparison of the Subaru Extended Warranty compared to our favorite third-party extended warranty provider, CARCHEX. Subaru Extended Warranty CARCHEX Extended Warranty Start Date any time any time Max Years of Coverage 10 10 # of Plan Options 2 5 levels of coverage, with 16 plans Transferable ✔ ✔ Deductible $0-$100, depending on plan $0+ Trip Interruption ✔ on Gold Plus Plan only ✔ Roadside Assistance ✔ ✔ Repair Network Subaru Dealer Only > 30,000 facilities nationwide Cancellation Policy Anytime, must apply for prorated refund if desired Refund if within 30 days Availability Must purchase from local dealer Free, instant quote online Contact your Subaru Dealer for Pricing Get Quote

In Conclusion

Now that you understand Subaru warranties and how the protection best serves you, it’s time to decide if you need the coverage. To sum it all up, a Subaru extended warranty may be right for you if:

You seek additional security. You receive peace of mind with a warranty. If something breaks, you know that you can get it repaired without hurting your finances. You plan to keep your Subaru. While Subaru vehicles are built to last, you want to ensure you get every mile out of it that you can. You plan to sell your Subaru. The transferable extended warranty increases your vehicle’s curb appeal for potential buyers. You want to avoid high repair bills. You know what you are going to pay and won’t have any surprises.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much should I pay for a Subaru extended warranty?

The prices are dependent on your vehicle model and year. Cost also varies based on which coverage tier you choose. The best way to get the lowest price is to reach out to several companies and do some shopping.

Are Subaru extended warranties worth it?

For the majority of vehicle owners, it makes sense to have a Subaru extended warranty. These coverage plans take the surprise out of repair bills and help to keep your budget in line. No one wants to figure out how they are going to pay for a new motor.

Is the Subaru extended warranty transferable?

The Subaru factory warranty is completely transferable. With extended warranties, you must check your contract terms depending on your provider. For example, CARCHEX allows you to transfer the warranty to a new owner for $50.

How do I cancel a Subaru extended warranty?

Each provider handles cancellation differently, so you must check your policy.