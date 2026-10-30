Alpine Leaves The Door Open For A New Gas Sports Car

Alpine isn't ready to (completely) say goodbye to combustion engines just yet. The French sports car brand is developing an electric successor to the A110, but it may still offer a gasoline-powered derivative. Speaking to Top Gear magazine, Alpine's UK managing director Nicola Burnside said the company hasn't ruled out fitting an internal combustion engine into the next-generation sports car.

The executive pointed out the new Alpine Performance Platform (APP) is flexible enough to accommodate different powertrains. However, don't get your hopes up just yet. That doesn't mean an ICE-powered A110 is already in the works. The Renault-owned brand remains committed to launching the new model as an EV and believes it can improve on the outgoing sports car without gasoline.

"The old A110 was brilliant, and so for us to bring out the electric version, it must be better," Burnside told the British publication. She added that Alpine is confident it can take the driving experience "up a level again" despite the switch to electric power.

Next-gen Alpine A110 sculpture Photo by: Alpine

ICE Isn't Completely Out Of The Question

The company isn't ruling out combustion simply because any gas-powered derivative would have to improve on the current A110. Dropping an engine into the new platform wouldn't justify bringing back the old powertrain.

"We've not closed anything off, but we are fully committed to EV, because we genuinely believe that we can build something really special that takes it another level up from the current A110. And that was such a benchmark," Burnside explained.

Alpine has already revealed some interesting details about its electric sports car. The new A110 will use an aluminum-intensive architecture with an unusual battery layout. Rather than placing the entire pack under the cabin, engineers split it into two sections, one at the front and one at the rear. This differs from Porsche's electric Boxster/Cayman, which will place the entire battery behind the driver by mounting the pack where the gas engine used to be.

As in Porsche's case, Alpine's arrangement allows the car to retain a low seating position similar to its predecessor. Alpine is also targeting a curb weight below 1,500 kilograms (3,307 pounds), which would be refreshingly light for an EV.

The APP architecture features double-wishbone suspension and supports different battery configurations, body styles, and electric motor setups. Rear-wheel drive will be the primary configuration, although a dual-motor version with an additional front-mounted electric motor is also possible.

Next-gen Alpine A110 sculpture Photo by: Alpine

Alpine's New Platform Is Gas Engine-Ready

The platform could also accommodate a conventional engine, transmission, and fuel tank with relatively minor modifications. Alpine CEO Philippe Krief previously acknowledged that possibility, suggesting a combustion-powered derivative could help the brand expand into markets where electric sports cars might struggle to find buyers.

That flexibility could prove particularly useful in the United States, where Alpine wants to expand beyond its traditional European stronghold. For now, however, the electric A110 remains the top priority.

Burnside acknowledged that people keep asking whether the new platform will support multiple powertrains. She said customers should give the electric A110 a chance first: "Nothing's confirmed at the moment. What is confirmed is we're starting with electric," she said.

Next-generation Alpine A110 design sculpture 11 Source: Alpine

Electric Can Be Fun, According To Alpine

Alpine wants to prove that an electric sports car can deliver the same driving enjoyment as its gasoline-powered predecessor rather than chase acceleration figures. That's a tall order, considering the A110 has built its reputation around low weight, agility, and an engaging driving experience.

Still, leaving the door open for combustion makes sense. Plenty of enthusiasts aren't ready to give up engines, gearboxes, and the accompanying soundtrack. A gasoline-powered A110 wouldn't necessarily need to replace the EV, either. Offering both could help Alpine reach more customers, particularly outside Europe, as it looks to grow its global footprint.

For now, don't expect Alpine to rush into building another gas-powered sports car. The electric A110 comes first, but at least the company hasn't welded the door shut on combustion. That's encouraging news for anyone who still believes a lightweight French sports car deserves an engine.

What do you think?

Porsche Is Taking A Different Route

Porsche, meanwhile, is taking a different approach. The German automaker initially said it was reconsidering its decision to make the next-generation 718 Boxster and Cayman exclusively electric, even suggesting combustion engines could return for the range-topping versions.

However, after months of uncertainty, Porsche has confirmed that the new sports cars will be EV-only after all. That's a U-turn from its earlier willingness to bring back gasoline power. In other words, Porsche is drawing a much harder line around its electric 718 than Alpine is around the next A110. Twinned with the Boxster and Cayman, Audi's targa sports car will also be purely electric.

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