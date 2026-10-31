Woman Buys Honda. Then She Gets A ‘High Voltage System’ Warning: ‘‘I Have Spent Over $2,000’

A woman says her two-year-old electric SUV has already racked up thousands of dollars in repairs. She’s wondering whether other Honda Prologue owners are dealing with the same thing.

TikTok user @zailenii1230 drives a 2024 Honda Prologue, but after a string of problems involving everything from the air conditioning to the charging system, she says Honda’s first all-electric SUV has left her frustrated.

“Honda.. never again with the EV,” reads the clip’s text overlay.

“If anyone has a Honda Prologue, please let me know,” @zailenii1230 says.

She says she bought the Prologue brand-new about two years ago and has since put more than 76,000 miles on it, though she notes most of her driving is “highway miles.”

“This car was bought two years ago, brand-new, off-the-lot,” @zailenii1230 says.

In a message to Motor1, @zailenii1230 detailed several of the repairs she says she has already made.

“So I’ve had to replace my charging door. I had to fix both axles on my car; my AC stopped working. I had to repair that too. My car was saying ‘high voltage’ system a lot as well,” she said. “I’ve had my car tell me it was not ready to drive.”

What’s worse, @zailenii1230 claims Honda has not offered to help, and she’s spent thousands dealing with the problems so far.

“I have spent over $2,000 to fix all these,” she says. “Somebody please tell me, like, is this normal for a 2-year-old car?”

The problems she describes range from components she says she physically replaced, including the charging door and both axles, to warnings and electrical issues, including repeated “high voltage” messages, the vehicle sometimes telling her it was not ready to drive, a changing clock, and the entire right-side headlight going out.

As of this writing, her video has just over 9,900 views.

What Does Honda Cover On A 2024 Prologue?

At more than 76,000 miles, @zailenii1230’s Prologue has already exceeded much of Honda’s standard new-vehicle warranty coverage, even though the SUV is just two years old.

According to Honda’s 2024 warranty booklet, new vehicles are covered by a 3-year/36,000 mile limited warranty, while the powertrain warranty lasts five years or 60,000 miles, whichever comes first. At the mileage @zailenii1230 reports, both of those thresholds would’ve already been exceeded.

At the same time, the Prologue’s high-voltage battery carries longer protections. Honda advertises an 8-year/100,000 mile warranty for the car’s high-voltage battery, meaning a vehicle with 76,000 miles could still fall in that window depending on the specific problem and warranty terms. That coverage could become important for @zailenii1230, who said she got a “warning high-voltage system” message, which can come from the battery.

Because viewers can’t see the message displayed on @zailenii1230 Prologue, we can’t jump to conclusions about whether the battery has failed or if a repair would qualify for warranty coverage. GO PARTS, however, advises that EV high-voltage systems be serviced by an ET-certified technician and not done at home.

The 2024 Prologue has also been subject to several manufacturer recalls, although they do not establish the cause of the problems @zailenii1230 describes. Honda recalled a small number of 2024 Prologues over a potentially defective right-front lower control link, and in 2026 recalled certain 2024 Prologues and Acura ZDXs because software could cause the instrument panel or rearview-camera display to fail.

Owners can check their VIN online to determine whether their vehicle has any unrepaired recalls.

Prologue Drivers Have Thoughts

The comments quickly focused on one of the Prologue’s more unusual details: Honda developed the electric SUV with General Motors.

“It’s a Chevy EV,” one viewer said.

A second wrote, "As a Honda tech my advice get rid of it... It's a GM product with a Honda badge."

@zailenii1230 appeared unsure how to characterize the relationship herself.

“Is it Chevy or GM? I’m seeing a lot of people say either or,” she replied.

Another commenter put it more bluntly: “It’s because it’s a Chevrolet, not an actual Honda.”

Others focused less on who built what and more on the amount of mileage @zailenii1230 has already put on the vehicle.

“Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but it goes by [miles], not age. For EVs, highway miles are worse. Gas cars run better on the highway. EVs run better on back roads. Anyway, for 70,000 miles, $2k is amazingly cheap,” one person argued.

Another viewer warned her to listen for another potential problem.

“Just wait till you start hearing a clicking noise when you turn left or right. Listen for it,” they wrote.

@zailenii1230 said she had already experienced this.

“Yes!!! My car did it on both sides. They were my axles, so I replaced those as well. I’ve been spending so much money on this car smh,” she responded.

Warranty coverage came up, too.

“Aren’t all EVs warranties for 8 yrs 100k miles? Get it checked asap,” one commenter suggested.

@zailenii1230 said the repeated diagnostic costs were part of what had worn her down.

What do you think?

“Yes, they are, but I’m so tired of spending $. Just to get it diagnosed is $285. I’ve had gas cars before, and they didn’t have this many issues in 2 years,” she said.

One viewer had a simpler recommendation: “Get a tessy.”

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