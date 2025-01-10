Petrolicious Is Back! All-New Car Culture Films Drop Every Friday On Rebooted Platform

Petrolicious, the creator of quality, original films and articles for classic car enthusiasts, is back! After a couple of years away, the website and YouTube Channel has been acquired and recently rebooted by duPont REGISTRY Group, and new films are now set to drop every Friday.

Petrolicious celebrates the inventions, the personalities, and the aesthetics that ignite a collective lust for great automotive machines, and it seeks to inform, entertain, and inspire its community of aficionados and pique the interest of those who have been missing out.



About its return, the Petrolicious team writes: “It’s been a while, and a lot has changed—but a lot will always stay the same. To our community, thank you for sticking around. To our members, we’re cooking up something special. There’s more to come, but for now, sit back, relax, and enjoy the show.”

The first story is this, a tear-jerking tale about a regular petrolhead’s connection to the BMW E30 M3 (watch the video down below).

Petrolicious writer, Gabriel Ionica, takes up the story: The attraction to automobiles does not always pertain entirely to a physical quality. Sure, a car’s design, or its smell, or its sound can be part of that attraction, but a bigger part lies within something more abstract.

If there was ever anyone who could relate to such an emotion, it would be Rob Simon. His steed of choice has been, and always will be, the legendary BMW E30 M3. In the automotive space, the legendary Bavarian warrior needs no introduction or backstory. It has long been heralded as one of the most exceptional machines ever sculpted by mankind, offering a pure driving experience unmarred by unnecessary aids or features.

Despite a near-death experience in his red E30 M3, Rob always lusted for another one. It wasn’t just the behind-the-wheel time he longed for but the deeper, unspoken connection it wove between him, his father, and his brother, all of which had E30 M30s of their own.

What do you think?

That chance would thankfully arise once more, but not in the way he would expect. Tune in to the Petrolicious YouTube channel or the embedded video and relive Rob Simon’s BMW E30 M3 tale alongside us.

Maybe bring some tissues along for the ride, too, because this story is an emotional one…

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox, daily. back Subscribe Terms of Use. For more info, read our Privacy Policy

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

Share this Story Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Flipboard

Reddit

WhatsApp

E-Mail

copy