Mazda Finally Gives the Miata More Power

At last year's Tokyo Auto Salon, Mazda hinted at the prospects of a hotter MX-5 when a hardcore Miata showed up on stage under the Mazda Spirit Racing banner. At the same show in Japan, the production version broke cover today as a limited-run special edition for the local market. Based on the soft-top version, the sporty convertible has an assortment of upgrades inside and out, including underneath the hood.

The 2.0-liter naturally aspirated engine is finally getting more power. This is the second boost in output for the four-pot. When the ND generation was launched in 2015, it initially made 155 hp. About three years later, the Skyactiv-G was massaged to deliver 181 hp. Now, additional upgrades have allowed Mazda's engineers to squeeze out a grand total of 197 hp.

Sure, a supplementary 16 hp doesn't sound like much, but for such a lightweight car, the Zoom-Zoom company is confident you'll actually feel the difference. Known by its full name as the Mazda Spirit Racing Roadster 12R, the spicy convertible features changes to the intake, exhaust, cylinder heads, pistons, and camshafts to unlock the extra oomph.

While a full photo gallery is not out yet, we do know the car will be sold with an aerodynamic body kit and this Aero Gray paint. The Roadster (Miata's name in Japan) gets forged Rays TE37 lightweight wheels with Yokohama Advan AD09 tires and Brembo front brakes. Other goodies include a Fujitsubo exhaust, a rear spoiler and height-adjustable Bilstein dampers, and Recaro bucket seats with a Sabelt four-point harness.

Mazda uses Alcantara to wrap the steering wheel, handbrake, center console, and the gear knob for the six-speed manual gearbox. The special edition also stands out thanks to a "12R" badge at the back and an individually numbered plaque on the engine.

What do you think?

Production will be capped at only 200 units, offered at seven million yen a piece. At current exchange rates, that works out to a pricey $44,300. The order books will open in Japan this fall. Should demand exceed supply, which seems likely, Mazda will organize a lottery to determine the 200 buyers.

If you're not lucky enough to be one of those 200 people, Mazda is also building a more mass-produced Spirit Racing Roadster, which shares all of the same upgrades, minus the extra power, the exhaust, and the Recaro seats. Production for that car will start in the middle of 2025.

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Source: Mazda

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