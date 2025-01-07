The BMW M4 is Reportedly Going Electric-Only
It likely won't go on sale until 2028 or later.
BMW won’t offer the next-generation M4 with a combustion engine, according to a new report from BMW Blog. The automaker is allegedly planning to make the model electric-only, differentiating it from the upcoming M3, which BMW plans to sell as both a combustion-powered car and an EV.
According to BMW Blog's unnamed sources, the EV will supposedly arrive wearing an all-new design that shifts away from the model’s current styling language. The upcoming M4 will allegedly utilize the automaker’s Neue Klasse platform, as well as the technologies and hardware of the electric M3 the automaker is already teasing.
We still don’t know anything about horsepower or performance, but we know the platform can make up to 1,340 horsepower, which is likely far more than BMW plans to pack into either M car. BMW Blog suspects the electric M3 and M4 will produce around 700 horsepower—nearly matching the current M5.
We’ll have to wait to find out more, though. The upcoming i3 sedan—the car set to spearhead the launch of BMW’s new platform—won’t happen until 2026, with the sportier electric M3 not expected to arrive until 2027. If BMW is just now starting to design the electric M4, it likely won’t go on sale before 2028.
Source: BMW Blog
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