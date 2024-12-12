The BMW M3 Electric Sedan Already Looks Promising

Since its inception in 1986, the M3 has had four, six, and even eight cylinders. BMW's sports sedan will keep the prevalent inline-six formula for the next generation, which will come later this decade. But there's a twist. Joining the gas model will be this–a fully electric M3. Official images provide an early look at the hot EV based on the upcoming Neue Klasse platform developed exclusively for cars without combustion engines.

The prototype, wearing an M-colored camouflage, depicts a range-topping version of the i3 electric sedan. Once it enters production in Munich, Germany, the regular model will hit the market in 2026. Its more athletic cousin, reportedly codenamed "ZA0," isn't due until 2027 at the earliest. Even so, BMW is eager to show a test vehicle that seemingly carries the production-ready body panels.

Photo by: BMW

You can think of the electric M3 as an amped-up version of the Vision Neue Klasse concept we saw last year. Since it rides on a dedicated EV platform, the overhangs are short, giving the performance four-door model almost compact proportions. In an automotive world infested by car bloat, it's refreshing to see BMW is scaling down. Well, at least that's the impression we're getting after analyzing these photos.

You'll probably appreciate that the current M3's obnoxious grille is gone. Instead, the potent electric sedan has the wider kidneys we saw on the concept, where the grille merged with the headlights. This prototype's lights are provisional. However, since we assumed the car has the final body, the shape and size of the headlights and taillights won't change.

What else? The electric M3 has pop-up door handles, chunky brakes, a lowered sports suspension, and a subtle trunk spoiler. BMW isn't willing to show the interior yet, but the Vision Neue Klasse concept gave us a good idea of what to expect. The luxury automaker will simplify its cabins even more, getting rid of most conventional switchgear, including the signature iDrive rotary knob. Instead, there will be a massive center touchscreen and a head-up display as wide as the dashboard.

BMW Neue Klasse M3 sedan 6 Source: BMW

What do you think?

Although BMW recently said all its sporty EVs will eventually have four motors, the initial electric M model is unlikely to get full power. Logic tells us that having the 1,341 hp mentioned a while ago by Frank Weber, head of engineering, would be overkill for an M3. Instead, the initial version will likely offer well below 1,000 hp but probably more than the 543 ponies of the M3 CS.

If you're not sold on an electric M3, which certainly won't be called iM3, the conventionally powered car will live to see a seventh generation. BMW M CEO Frank van Meel has already confirmed this. Reports state it's known internally as the "G84" and might land in 2028, only with an automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.

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Source: BMW

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