Palm Beach Cavallino Classic To Host Ferrari F80’s North American Premiere

The recently launched Ferrari F80 will make its North American premiere at the 2025 Palm Beach Cavallino Classic on 24 January 2025, event organizers have confirmed.

The 1,200 hp Ferrari F80 supercar represents the pinnacle of automotive innovation and performance, following in the footsteps of Prancing Horse legends such as the 288 GTO, F40, F50, Enzo, and LaFerrari.

Featuring a new powertrain derived from the two-time Le Mans-winning Ferrari 499P hypercar, and boasting unprecedented performance and engineering, the F80 is the newest chapter in Ferrari’s automotive excellence. Its 0-60 mph time is just 2.15 seconds, thanks to all-wheel drive, with a top speed of 217 mph.

Photo by: Cavallino Classic

The Palm Beach Cavallino Classic — acclaimed as a temple of preservation of Enzo Ferrari's legacy — is a prestigious annual event held at ‘The Breakers’ luxury resort that celebrates Ferrari automobiles, attracting enthusiasts, collectors, and industry experts from around the world. Held in Palm Beach, Florida, this multi-day event is one of the most renowned Ferrari gatherings globally, celebrating the excellence of the legendary Italian marque across 34 years.

The F80’s dazzling premiere will take center stage at the Party Under the Stars held on Friday, January 24 — headlining an elegant evening of fine dining and entertainment

The weekend continues on Saturday with the Concorso d’Eleganza, a meticulously-judged showcase of some of the most iconic and historically significant Ferraris. Cars are evaluated based on their authenticity, condition, and history, and run according to the IAC/PFA judging guidelines.

Photo by: Cavallino Classic

Expert judges from across the States and overseas evaluate every detail and eventually assign the coveted prizes: the Platinum Awards, the Best in Class and the Best of Show. The foremost car will then participate in the Peninsula Best of the Best, a “super concours” hosted by Sir Michael Kadoorie that awards the preeminent car among the winners of the eight most important events worldwide.

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That is followed by Classic & Sports Sunday, featuring vintage classics to modern supercars. This annual car show and charity brunch held at the private Mar-a-Lago Club.

It features a “light” concours in the picturesque setting of the historic Mar-a-Lago mansion. Collectors are invited to show their cars and may be selected to win one of the special awards, which will be presented in one of America's most beautiful ballrooms.

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