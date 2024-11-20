 Skip to main content

Finally, Some Good News: Lotus Cancels Plans to Go Full EV by 2028

The China-owned British carmaker will embrace hybrids and extended-range EVs instead.

Lotus Emira
Brian Silvestro Brian Silvestro
By: Brian Silvestro
at 2:00pm ET
Add Motor1.com as a preferred source in Google
Comment

Back in 2021 Lotus confirmed its Emira sports car would be the last internal combustion-powered vehicle in its lineup, with the brand set to go all-electric by 2028. In a refreshing reversal, the China-owned British manufacturer says it's now axed that plan, instead turning to hybrid power for upcoming models.

The switch-up comes as luxury car buyers continue to show reluctance to buying EVs, even in popular markets like China. CEO Feng Qingfeng told reporters at the Guangzou motor show Lotus plans to develop a "super hybrid" technology that combines fast charging and a turbocharged combustion engine, promising 680 miles of total range, according to Autocar.

“At Lotus, we have always chosen the best power technology available, whether it’s pure gasoline, pure electric, hybrid or range-extended [EV],” Feng told the Wall Street Journal.

Lotus Eletre
2024 Lotus Emeya

This is a stark change from Lotus's original stance, where it previously rejected the use of plug-in hybrids thanks to their compromised driving experience, especially with the battery drained. Feng says the company will solve this problem with a 900V architecture that will "flash-charge" the battery at a rate even quicker than battery-swapping.

What do you think?
View
Comments

It's unclear which models Lotus intends to equip with its new hybrid tech. Refreshed versions of the Eletre SUV and Emeya sedan could certainly use the added versatility, as it would open the cars to a far wider buyer base. While the new equipment will certainly add weight, it's not like they were very featherweight in the first place. 

Those pining for a more "traditional" type of new Lotus with hybrid tech shouldn't get their hopes up. Everything suggests this powertrain is intended to help the company's big luxury four-doors, rather than keep lightweight sports cars alive. Hey, at least the Emira is still on sale for a few more years.

More on Lotus

Lotus Says 200 of Its Employees' Jobs Are 'at Risk'
Lotus Tells Us Why the Theory 1 Concept Is So Important
Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox, daily.
For more info, read our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use.
Share this Story
GO TO COMMENTS
(
)
Got a tip for us? Email: tips@motor1.com

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Lotus CEO Disses His Own Hypercar For Being Too Heavy

Man Has Perfectly Running Ford Truck For 15 Years. Then He Puts E15 Gas In It: 'I Thought Everyone Knew'

Lotus Believed 'EVs Could Be The Future,' But Has Reconsidered

Honda Racing Boss: 'Look Forward' To A More Hardcore Civic Type R

The Lotus Emira 420 Sport Adds Power And Cuts Weight

The Dodge Charger EV Got A Massive Price Hike

50 Future Cars Worth Waiting For: 2026-2030