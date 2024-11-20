Finally, Some Good News: Lotus Cancels Plans to Go Full EV by 2028
The China-owned British carmaker will embrace hybrids and extended-range EVs instead.
Back in 2021 Lotus confirmed its Emira sports car would be the last internal combustion-powered vehicle in its lineup, with the brand set to go all-electric by 2028. In a refreshing reversal, the China-owned British manufacturer says it's now axed that plan, instead turning to hybrid power for upcoming models.
The switch-up comes as luxury car buyers continue to show reluctance to buying EVs, even in popular markets like China. CEO Feng Qingfeng told reporters at the Guangzou motor show Lotus plans to develop a "super hybrid" technology that combines fast charging and a turbocharged combustion engine, promising 680 miles of total range, according to Autocar.
“At Lotus, we have always chosen the best power technology available, whether it’s pure gasoline, pure electric, hybrid or range-extended [EV],” Feng told the Wall Street Journal.
This is a stark change from Lotus's original stance, where it previously rejected the use of plug-in hybrids thanks to their compromised driving experience, especially with the battery drained. Feng says the company will solve this problem with a 900V architecture that will "flash-charge" the battery at a rate even quicker than battery-swapping.
It's unclear which models Lotus intends to equip with its new hybrid tech. Refreshed versions of the Eletre SUV and Emeya sedan could certainly use the added versatility, as it would open the cars to a far wider buyer base. While the new equipment will certainly add weight, it's not like they were very featherweight in the first place.
Those pining for a more "traditional" type of new Lotus with hybrid tech shouldn't get their hopes up. Everything suggests this powertrain is intended to help the company's big luxury four-doors, rather than keep lightweight sports cars alive. Hey, at least the Emira is still on sale for a few more years.
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