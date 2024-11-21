2025 Volkswagen Tiguan: This Is It

The third-generation Volkswagen Tiguan is all-new for 2025. The updated sheet metal should make it more appealing to American sensibilities, while several other improvements modernize the cabin. But VW will only offer the SUV in a two-row configuration going forward.

The new Tiguan packs an updated turbocharged 2.0-liter EA888 engine. It’s more potent than the outgoing unit, making 201 horsepower instead of 184, and pairs with an eight-speed automatic gearbox. Towing capacity increases from 1,500 pounds to 1,800 on 4Motion all-wheel drive models.

Volkswagen isn't ready to provide fuel economy figures, but Volkswagen expects it’ll improve. In addition to the extra power, the 2025 Tiguan is also lighter than the second-gen model by around 170 pounds, which the automaker attributes to the use of aluminum in the suspension and body structure.

The 2025 Tiguan rides on the MQB Evo platform instead of the MQB Classic of the previous generation, and it wears all-new sheet metal. It has a shorter rear overhang, yet it's larger than the outgoing model. The new design is more athletic, with a sharp crease down the body, squared wheel wells, and a rear spoiler. Seventeen-inch wheels are standard, with 19- and 20-inch options available.

Photos by: Volkswagen

Volkswagen made its 10.25-inch Digital Cockpit standard across the new Tiguan range. It’ll sit next to the standard 12.9-inch infotainment display or the optional 15.0-inch unit on the dash. Two-zone Climatronic automatic climate control is also standard, with three-zone optional.

Between the seats is a physical volume knob with a screen that occupants can click to access the drive modes or its new Atmospheres that synchronizes the ambient lighting and audio. VW also increased the center console storage capacity to 7.6 liters.

Buyers can also upgrade the sound system to a new 12-speaker Harmon Kardon system. VW improved the standard wireless charging, upping output from 5 to 15 watts and adding a cooler. It also has a money clip-style holder to hold the phone firm against the charging pad.

Photo by: Volkswagen

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The Tiguan also comes with four additional airbags, giving it a total of 10. VW's IQ.Drive suite is also standard on the SUV, bringing forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, and more. A head-up display is optional, while adaptive front lighting is standard.

VW didn’t provide any pricing information for the model. The 2024 Tiguan starts at $30,305 (the price includes the $1,425 destination charge). The Tiguan is Volkswagen’s best-selling nameplate in the US, and this year's sales are up 19 percent for the crossover.

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Source: Volkswagen

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